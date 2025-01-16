Predicting where the 7 remaining KC Royals free agents will sign

Robbie Grossman, OF

It's easy to forget that Grossman even played for the Royals, since his time in Kansas City was extremely brief and had very little impact. The 35-year-old outfielder was claimed off waivers on August 31, 2024, and in just 38 plate appearances for the Royals, he slashed an abysmal .125/.263/.125 with 4 hits — all of which were singles — and 13 strikeouts. He was left off the Royals' postseason roster and became a free agent at the end of the season.

The Royals were just one of three teams that Grossman played for in 2024. He started the season on a minor league contract with the Chicago White Sox, and after just 25 games with the major league team, he was traded to the Texas Rangers on May 8. Grossman appeared in 45 games for the Rangers before being placed on outright waivers — and subsequently being claimed by the Royals — in August.

Considering the underperformance that plagued his 2024 campaign, Grossman is unlikely to secure a major league deal this winter. He may be able to get a team to give him a minor league contract with an invite to spring training, but it certainly won't be the Royals.

Predicted Team: Minor league deal or retirement