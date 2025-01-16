Predicting where the 7 remaining KC Royals free agents will sign

Tommy Pham, OF

Just hours before the deadline for teams to acquire postseason-eligible players, the Royals claimed Pham off waivers from the St. Louis Cardinals, hoping the veteran would add some offensive consistency to their struggling outfield.

Pham played for three teams during 2024, having signed a minor league deal with the White Sox in April before being traded to the Cardinals in July. After he posted a disappointing .206/.286/.368 slashline with 2 home runs and 12 RBI in 77 plate appearances for St. Louis, he was designated for assignment on August 30. The Royals claimed him off waivers the following day, and in 104 plate appearances with Kansas City, he posted a marginally better .228/.250/.337 line with 2 home runs and 8 RBI. Still, the 36-year-old turned it on for the Royals' playoff berth, batting .333 with 5 hits and 2 RBI in the AL Division Series against the Yankees.

Despite a shaky regular season, Pham provided veteran leadership that was much appreciated by Kansas City as they advanced to their first postseason campaign since 2015, and now he's a free agent, that will something teams value. A reunion with the Arizona Diamondbacks — with whom Pham played for the second half of 2023, including their appearance in the World Series — is most likely, so long as the outfielder will accept a role off the bench as right field depth and designated hitter.

Predicted Team: Arizona Diamondbacks