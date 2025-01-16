Predicting where the 7 remaining KC Royals free agents will sign

Adam Frazier, UTL

Frazier joined the Royals on a one-year, $2 million deal before the 2024 season, and the fact that the team declined their end of his $8.5 million mutual option for 2025 — and paid the $2.5 million buyout — should indicate how well it went.

Originally intended to be the Royals' everyday second baseman, Frazier struggled on both offense and defense, resulting in the 34-year-old being transitioned to a utility role, if he was in the lineup at all. In 294 plate appearances in 2024, Frazier posted a career-worst .202/.282/.294 line with 4 home runs and 22 RBI, so it wasn't any shock when the team chose not to keep him for another season.

Still, Frazier's versatility as a utility player may be enough to land him a new deal this winter, even after a very underwhelming 2024 campaign. In addition to second base, he has experience in shortstop and all three outfield positions, which could make him a low-cost fit for the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Pirates are going into 2025 with relatively unproven youngster Nick Gonzales at second base, shortstop-turned-outfielder Oneil Cruz at center field, and no clear answer at right field at all. Frazier could add depth to all three positions, and while he's certainly not going to be a showstopper, he could give Pittsburgh flexibility as Gonzales and Cruz continue developing.

Predicted Team: Pittsburgh Pirates