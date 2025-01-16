Predicting where the 7 remaining KC Royals free agents will sign

Garrett Hampson, UTL

When the Royals signed Hampson to a one-year, $2 million deal before 2024, the utility man was coming off one of the better offensive seasons of his career, having posted a .276/.349/.380 line in 252 plate appearances with the Miami Marlins.

Unfortunately, that reliability at the plate didn't come with him to Kansas City. In 231 plate appearances with the Royals, Hampson slashed .230/.275/.300 with no home runs and 16 RBI, marking career-worst stats in both OBP and slugging. Still, he was extremely versatile in the field, playing seven different positions during the season — center field (52 games), left field (28), right field (7), first base (8), second (24), third (2), and shortstop (8) — while also appearing in 22 games as a pinch hitter, 6 as a pinch runner, and even one as a pitcher.

With the Royals' outfield priorities this winter focused on improving offense, it's pretty clear Hampson isn't going to be returning to Kansas City this winter, but the 30-year-old will almost certainly be picked up on a low-cost deal before spring training. The Athletics have been uncharacteristically aggressive this offseason, and Hampson's versatility across multiple positions makes him an attractive bench target to gain a lot of roster flexibility.

Predicted Team: Athletics