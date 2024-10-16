Predicting 3 prospects KC Royals should add to 40-man by March
The Kansas City Royals are in untested waters — or, at least, untested in this decade.
Coming off an ALDS exit at the hands of the New York Yankees, the Royals have some lofty expectations heading into 2025. With a winning record, a promising young core, and an "anything is possible" attitude, the fanbase is optimistic. The front office, led by general manager J.J. Picollo, has a solid track record, instilling trust that the team will improve this offseason and be ready for baseball come spring.
Roster additions will come in various forms. MLB rosters, whether strong or weak, are built through a mix of trades, free agency, and internal development. That latter pipeline, filled with hundreds of minor-league players, requires some talent to start from square one and work their way up to The Show. Some may take a few years, while others might take a decade, but in the end, it’s the result that matters most.
One of the biggest milestones in that journey is making an organization’s 40-man roster. This vote of confidence is invaluable and truly opens the door for a player to reach the big leagues. Whether it’s stepping in for an underperforming player or filling in for an injured one, being on the 40-man roster lights the path forward. Here are three strong candidates the Royals should consider to advance along that path.
John Rave — OF
The Royals' outfield was a concerning position group heading into the 2024 season, and it remains a concern after the season's conclusion. The front office should explore various investment options to improve that area of the field, but they also need to strengthen their depth. No player is better suited to help with that than center fielder John Rave, who is coming off a strong season in Omaha.
The Illinois State product may not have the projected ceiling of an everyday MLB starter, but he has certainly earned a "next man up" opportunity. Rave’s offseason swing adjustments resulted in a significant power spike, as he posted a career-high .211 ISO for the Storm Chasers. The lefty flirted with a 20-20 season in Triple-A, stealing 17 bases while hitting 21 home runs as well.
Rave saw fairly even playing time across all outfield positions in 2024, showcasing his versatility at all three spots. While MLB ballparks are a different challenge, Rave effectively covers ground and takes efficient routes. He may not possess elite speed or an elite arm, but he has the potential to be an above-average defensive outfielder if the need arises.
Adding Rave to the 40-man roster isn’t just about getting him on the Opening Day 2025 roster; it’s about having that emergency option and protecting him from the Rule 5 Draft this winter. If another organization had an older minor-league outfielder slashing .259/.346/.470 with a 111 wRC+, fans would likely want Kansas City to pick him up in the draft. Yet, they already have that player ready and waiting in the wings.
Noah Cameron — LHP
Kansas City's starting rotation was among the league's best during the 2024 season, largely due to recent free-agent acquisitions. Cole Ragans, Seth Lugo, and Michael Wacha delivered outstanding performances, but their success also highlighted the shortcomings of Kansas City's pitching pipeline in recent years. Fortunately, there are promising arms on the way, with lefty Noah Cameron being the closest to reaching the big leagues.
A seventh-round selection in the 2021 MLB Draft, Cameron has steadily rebounded from Tommy John surgery. From the beginning of 2022 to the end of 2024, he climbed from the Arizona Complex League to Triple-A — a rapid ascent that he has certainly earned. His nine starts in Omaha to close out the season turned several heads, as Cameron posted a 2.32 ERA and a 3.39 FIP during that stretch in the hitter-friendly International League.
The Central Arkansas product may not have the velocity that lights up radar guns, but he certainly has the stuff and command to succeed. His new cutter and changeup combination fueled his impressive strikeout numbers this season, including a 10.27 K/9 in Triple-A. Coupled with his ability to limit walks — posting a 1.82 BB/9 in Omaha — Cameron has some tantalizing potential for 2025 and beyond.
Expectations are high for Cameron to be a rotational candidate come spring training. Several factors could influence that outcome, but he is certainly in an enviable position. The southpaw possesses the pitching arsenal, recent Triple-A success, and trajectory to reach the big leagues sooner rather than later. The first step is being added to the Royals' 40-man roster.
Rodolfo Durán — C
If another MLB season started today, Kansas City would find itself in a tough spot at catcher. They currently have only two catchers — Salvador Pérez and Freddy Fermin — on the 40-man roster. While these two are likely to be the catchers on the Opening Day 2025 roster, no MLB team should enter the season with just two catchers on the 40-man. Even the Royals didn’t do that, carrying Austin Nola for much of the 2024 season.
This is a spot where Kansas City could explore a few different options. Should they seek a framing-first player to help maximize their pitching staff? Or would they prefer to add power to their lineup with a proven batting veteran? Both routes would require offseason resources, along with a roster spot. If they decide to invest elsewhere, catcher Rodolfo Durán is ready to step into that emergency role.
He experienced some instant regression, but his standout games provide hope for the future. While he did chase some pitches outside the zone, his career-best 10.9% swinging strike rate in Triple-A indicates that his bat-to-ball skills are improving. Durán is comfortable behind the plate, although he has some limitations when it comes to throwing out runners. He may not be perfect, but if the worst happens to Kansas City's current catchers, Durán is the most prepared option available.