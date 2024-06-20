With roster moves looming, who will the KC Royals cut?
Making room for Michael Wacha
Sending out a pitcher to clear 26-man roster space for another hurler makes the most sense for Kansas City. Wacha will undoubtedly return to the starting rotation, but because the Royals really didn't find a suitable replacement for him in the rota — Daniel Lynch IV didn't get the job done there, Dan Altavilla didn't come through in his one shot as an opener in Wacha's slot, and manager Matt Quatraro took the opportunity Monday's off day provided to skip what would have been Wacha's spot.
Who should Picollo choose to slice from the active roster when Wacha's ready to return?
Unless things change considerably, Carlos Hernández is a prime candidate. The Royals have optioned him once this season, and although his 2.45 ERA is commendable, it covers only 3.2 innings. He pitched 67 times last year, but his 10 losses were simply too many for a reliever.
Altavilla is another option. He's suffered a loss and allowed six runs in the 3.2 innings he's worked since being called up from Omaha 10 days ago. And he left Wednesday night's game at Oakland after appearing to injure his side or back, and seemed to be in quite a bit of pain. Should he require time on the IL, the Royals would be in position to replace him with Wacha, which would allow them to keep Hernández or anyone else they contemplated moving to open space for him.