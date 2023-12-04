Winter Meetings Questions: A blockbuster for the KC Royals?
Kansas City has work to do at the Winter Meetings.
Are the Salvador Perez trade rumors still going?
Not that long ago, "preposterous" would have accurately characterized any speculation that Salvador Perez might be on the trade market. He remains "The Franchise" notwithstanding increasingly stiff competition from Bobby Witt Jr. (Witt ascending to that lofty status will come soon enough if KC can keep him), and despite some signs of slowing down, Perez is still productive.
None of that, though, means a Perez deal hasn't been rumored. Speculation he could be moved began shortly before this year's trade deadline and quickly gained traction; popular was the suggestion that he was headed for the White Sox and a reunion with Chicago manager and former Royals coach Pedro Grifol, and ex-KC system hitting guru Mike Tosar.
And without mentioning the other team involved, Picollo candidly admitted the Royals had explored a Perez deal with another club.
Nothing came of the rumors and discussions, Perez finished the season with Kansas City, and he has two seasons left (and a third if the Royals exercise their option for 2026) on the franchise-record mega-deal he signed during spring training in 2021.
Nevertheless, the rumors persist, but not at their pre-trade deadline level. They seem to be barely percolating, though, so don't look for Picollo to announce in Nashville that he's dealt Perez to another team.
Next question...