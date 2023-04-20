Will KC Royals set franchise record for most losses before May?
With a 4-15 record and 143 games to go, things for the Kansas City Royals are looking pretty bleak in 2023. It can always get worse though, and the Royals could certainly reach new franchise lows in the win column before the month of April is over.
It is surprising that the Royals have had a worse first 19 games in franchise history. The 1992 Royals started their season with 16 losses, and ended the season with a 72-90 record. Meanwhile, the only other Royals' squad to start with 15 losses was back in 2018, and they ended the season at 58-104. That is a wide margin of season outcomes, but both are certainly overall losing efforts. Royals fans will hope for the 1992 record, but the on-field product suggests a season kin to the 2018 squad.
A bleak homestand has the KC Royals on the cusp of setting the worst kind of record this month.
Despite what the end record could look like, one of the worst season starts in franchise history is still very possible. According to Stathead, the aforementioned 2018 Royals own the franchise's worst record through the end of April. Other teams may have worse losing percentages, but their 7-21 record before May is the low point. Some players from that 2018 squad are still in Kansas City, including catcher Salvador Perez, infielder Hunter Dozier, and reliever Scott Barlow. Many teams clean house after a 100-loss season, but five major-league players from that team are still in the Royals organization.
Kansas City has 10 games remaining in this month, leaving a wide open door for their losses to exceed those of the 2018 squad. Even a respectable 4-6 road trip would tie the record, while anything worse is well, worse. The Royals have done much better on the road this season, giving fans some hope for the road trip's outcome. Multi-game serieses against the Los Angeles Angels, NL West-leading Arizona Diamondbacks, and AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins could spell disaster for this coming road trip.
Fans may not hold their breath though, fresh off a 0-6 homestand and several blowout losses in the process. If Royals fans want a number to watch for, hope you do not see 22 losses before the team returns to Kansas City.