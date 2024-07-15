Why KC Royals MLB Draft strategy isn't tunnel vision
Three other right-handers also made Kansas City's pick list
The Royals swept up three righties to complete their Monday pitching selections.
Texas A&M's Tanner Jones was the first of the three KC took off the board. Picked in Round 6, Jones, who you won't find among Pipeline's Top 250, pitched two years at Jackson State with Round 5 Royals pick Causey before going 3-1, 6.33 in 15 games (12 starts) for the Aggies this season. He was 9-7 during his two-years at Jackson State.
Kansas City chose Northeastern's Dennis Colleran in Round 7. Colleran had Tommy John Surgery in 2022 but, according to Pipeline, which ranks him No. 207, he regularly hit the high-90s with his fastball this season, and also throws a slider and changeup. He was 0-1, 4.50 at Northeastern before his elbow injury struck two seasons ago, and 1-2, 7.97 this year; that ERA is definitely disquieting and signals he'll be a project, but the Royals have to be encouraged by his 2024 10.2 S09 and fastball velocity.
Duke's Nick Conte went to Kansas City in Round 8. After injury forced him out of action for all of the 2023 season, Conte struck out eight, walked four, and gave up three runs in six innings for the Blue Devils this year. He pitched only three times in 2022, but was 2-1 in with 15 strikeouts over 10 innings in 10 games in 2021, albeit with a high 5.40 ERA. He, too, will require some work.
And what about that catcher?
Back to Canyon Brown, the only non-pitcher the Royals took in Monday's eight rounds.
He can definitely handle the bat. He slashed /.276/.349/.469 for North Carolina A&T two seasons ago, .275/.362/.449/ last year, and .310/.414/.492 this season. Brown also slugged 18 homers and drove in 116 runs over 151 games during those three campaigns.
The KC Royals aren't drafting too many pitchers
Don't blame Kansas City for focusing so much on pitchers. No one can dispute the organization's need for more hurlers and more pitching depth. And draftscan be a means of creating an inventory of trade deadline prospects — contenders and non-contenders alike always talk pitching when deadline time approaches.
There's a method to what some may perceive as madness.