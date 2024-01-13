Who is going to be at KC Royals Rally this year?
The team announced who will appear at the offseason event this past week.
The KC Royals are bringing back Royals Rally on Feb. 3, 2024. The event replaced Royals FanFest, an event the team skipped over for years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the different names, the two events have the same intent.
Royals Rally takes place at the hallowed Kauffman Stadium, bringing fans closer to players and team leadership ahead of the spring training trips to Arizona. Fans can get autographs from their favorite players and listen in to multiple roundtables feature players and front office leadership. Fans can only do so much in each two-hour entry window, but this is a good way to prepare for Opening Day.
The question every year around these events is who will actually be there? After all, fans do not want to buy a ticket or commit to the event without knowing who they can see and hear from. The Royals announced their finally announced their player lineup less than a month ahead of the event. Let's look at who is attending, players and staff included.
KC Royals Players
- Nick Anderson
- Kris Bubic
- Maikel Garcia
- Kyle Isbel
- Alec Marsh
- Michael Massey
- James McArthur
- Vinnie Pasquantino
- Salvador Perez
- Cole Ragans
- Hunter Renfroe
- Brady Singer
- Chris Stratton
- Michael Wacha
- Drew Waters
- Bobby Witt Jr
- Kyle Wright
KC Royals Staff and Coaches
- Coach Rusty Kuntz
- Executive Vice President/General Manager J.J. Picollo
- Manager Matt Quatraro
- Senior Director of Hitting Performance, Major League Hitting Coach Alec Zumwalt
KC Royals Alumni
- Alex Gordon
The list has some very good players, plus the major names on the Royals staff and front office. The lines for players like Gordon, Witt, and Perez will likely be long, but fans can meet some of the Royals' newest offseason additions. Wright appearing at the Royals Rally is interesting, considering he will likely not play in 2024 and his response to the Braves trading him to Kansas City.
Gordon attending the festivities is a wonderful addition. He is not one for the public spotlight and it feels like he has not been around the Royals much since his retirement ceremony. Here is hoping fans will hear from him during one of the event's discussion panels.
Keep in mind, the team is explicit that the attendees are subject to change. Royals fans can find more information and purchase tickets on the Royals website here.