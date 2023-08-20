Who are the 8 KC Royals with 45 stolen bases in a single season?
Plenty of players have done this once or twice, but one player reigns supreme.
By Jacob Milham
Jose Offerman - 1998
He may be known better for his post-MLB player incidents, but Jose Offerman was once a very productive batter for the Royals. Offerman came to Kansas City after an All-Star season with the Los Angeles Dodgers with some high expectations. The Royals deployed the Dominican Republic native primarily as a second baseman, with his bat and base-stealing skills improving.
He jumped from nine stolen bases in 1997 to 45 in 1998. He also posted a .315 batting average that season, with a league-leading 13 triples. That ended up being his final season in Kansas City, and Offerman went on to have an All-Star appearance for the Boston Red Sox the following season.
Tom Goodwin - 1995-1996
I remember Tom Goodwin from cheap team packs of baseball cards and not from his playing days, but I imagine Royals fans loved the speedy outfielder. He came from the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he appeared in 103 games across three seasons. The Royals selected Goodwin off waivers in 1994 and he became a starter in 1995. His 66 stolen bases in 1996 and 50 in 1995 led the team, despite being a subpar batter. The Royals traded him away in 1997, but Goodwin set an absurd pace with 34 steals in 97 games before the trade.
Vince Coleman - 1994
Truthfully, I saw this name on the list and had no idea who Vince Coleman was. Holy smokes, I need to watch some of his games because that man must have been electric to watch. Coleman became a Hall of Famer in 2003, and his 752 career stolen bases are the sixth most in MLB history, with most of those coming for the St. Louis Cardinals.
Coleman was 32 when he came to Kansas City, on the downhill side of his career. Still, he posted 50 steals in 104 games during the 1994 strike-shortened season. It was a resurgent season for a player who had 110 stolen bases in his rookie year.