Who are all these catchers in KC Royals spring camp?
This may be a make-or-break spring for KC Royals prospect Logan Porter
Kings of Kauffman readers have seen Logan Porter's name in this space before. We wrote extensively about his excellent minor league career after Kansas City left him off its 40-man roster, and thus exposed him to the Rule 5 Draft, last November, and more recently explained why he's at the core of one of the club's three big catching questions this spring.
Nothing has changed our opinion of Porter, who boasts a .293/.428/.497 line, 37 home runs, and 160 RBIs in 268 minor league games since signing a free agent deal with the Royals after no one chose him in the 2018 amateur draft: he's a prospect deserving of a legitimate shot at the majors, whether it be in Kansas City or elsewhere if the Royals deem him expendable. Considering the club didn't protect him from the Rule 5, he may need a superb spring to avoid being moved to another organization.
Porter can catch, play first base, or serve as a designated hitter. He's behind other Royals at each position, but could prove to be a valuable utility man and solid bat off the bench.
He's played in all but one of Kansas City's Cactus League games so far and caught once; he's 2-for-4 with a double and a pair of RBIs.
That leaves two other backstops.