White Sox vs. Royals prediction and odds for Thursday, May 11 (Royals keep raking)
By Josh Yourish
The Kansas City Royals are only up 2-1 on the Chicago White Sox in this four-game series, but their two wins have come 12-5 and 9-1 in offensive explosions.
They’ll look for their lineup to keep pounding the Chicago pitchers in the finale in Kansas City. The White Sox come in at 13-25 and the Royals are 11-27.
The pitcher tasked with slowing down the Royals' suddenly lethal offense is Mike Clevinger. Clevinger will make his eighth start of the year and comes in with a 2-3 record and 4.84 ERA. The Royals will counter with Brady Singer who is 2-4 across seven starts and will carry in an 8.82 ERA.
Let’s get into the odds for the final game of this four-game AL Central series.
White Sox vs. Royals odds, run line and total
White Sox vs. Royals prediction and pick
Since the calendar turned to May the Royals have been hitting the cover off the ball. That hasn’t turned into much winning as they are still dead last in the weak AL Central, but there isn’t a team in baseball that’s hitting the ball better.
Vinnie Pasquantino is leading a group of Royals with an OPS north of 1.000 this month. Salvador Perez, Nick Pratto and Michael Massey join him as hitters with an OPS over 1.000 in over 20 at-bats.
Perez has four home runs this month and Bobby Witt Jr. has turned things around after a very cold April.
The thing is they will need that type of offensive output to support Brady Singer. Singer has allowed 13 runs across 6.2 innings in his last two starts. Despite Singer’s struggles, the Royals are 8-1 in Singer’s last nine starts against a team with a losing record going back to last season.
They are 3-4 in his outings overall this year and I expect them to have the run support.
Singer also has a FIP in the fives and should see some type of positive regression soon. He isn’t as bad as his ERA indicates.
