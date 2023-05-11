White Sox vs. Royals prediction and odds for Thursday, May 11 (Royals keep raking)

Among all 30 MLB teams, the @Royals in May rank:



* 1st in R/G (7.0)

* 1st in XBH (43)

* 1st in SLG (.559)

* 1st in OPS (.931)

* T-1st in OBP (.372)

* 2nd in AVG (.302)

* T-2nd in HR (17)