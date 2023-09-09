Which five players have the most games played in a KC Royals uniform?
The list harkens back to the golden age of KC Royals baseball.
By Jacob Milham
In Kauffman Stadium, where baseball is more than just a game but a way of life, the KC Royals legacy has been forged through the decades. It's a legacy filled with legends, remarkable journeys, and unforgettable moments. At the core of this legacy lie the players who dedicated their careers to the Royals, embodying the spirit of the team and captivating the hearts of fans.
Who has played the most games for the KC Royals?
Baseball enthusiasts and Royals fans alike, prepare to take a trip down memory lane as rundown the top players who have played the most games in a Royals uniform. From speedsters who raced through the outfield to defensive stalwarts who dazzled with their glove work, and from record-setting hitters to legendary leaders, these Royals heroes have carved their names into the hearts of Royals fans for decades.
5. Willie Wilson - 1,787
Willie Wilson, a name synonymous with speed, agility, and brilliance on the baseball field, left an indelible mark during his tenure with the KC Royals. In this blog post, we'll delve into the remarkable journey of this legendary outfielder who graced the Royals' roster for 15 seasons.
In September 1976, Willie Wilson embarked on his storied career with the Royals. His blazing speed and fearless play quickly made him a fan favorite. During this era, he set the stage for greatness, leading the league in stolen bases, earning a Gold Glove for his defensive prowess, and becoming the second player in MLB history to achieve 100 hits from both sides of the plate.
The early '80s saw Wilson reach the pinnacle of his career. Wilson started the decade with his first and only Gold Glove Award. In 1982, he clinched the American League batting title with a stellar .332 average, solidifying his reputation as one of the league's premier players.
Willie Wilson's career stats with Royals
At-Bats: 6,799
Runs Scored: 1,060
Hits: 1,968
Home Runs: 40
Runs Batted In: 509
Walks: 360
Strikeouts: 990
Stolen Bases: 612
Batting Average: .289
On-Base Percentage: .329
Slugging Percentage: .382