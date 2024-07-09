Tuesday postponement sets up Wednesday twinbill between KC Royals and Cards
Tonight's scheduled opening game of the I-70 Series between the KC Royals and St. Louis has been postponed by weather. The two teams were slated to begin a two-game series this evening, but will start — and complete — that set Wednesday when they meet in a day-night doubleheader at Busch Stadium.
Per the Cardinals, Wednesday's first game will start at 12:45 P.M. CDT, and first pitch is scheduled for 6:45 P.M. CT for the second match. Fans who bought tickets for Tuesday's game can use them for Wednesday's opener and the Cards will also give them a voucher for a future contest.
Busch Stadium gates will open at 11:45 a.m. for Wednesday's first game; second game gates will open at 5:15 p.m.
How does Tuesday's postponement affect the pitching matchups?
Off-season acquisition Michael Wacha was originally slated to start for Kansas City Tuesday night, but he will now pitch Wednesday's nightcap and Alec Marsh will pitch the opener. Right-hander Andre Pallante, the Cards' scheduled starter for Tuesday's game, will pitch Game 1 tomorrow and Sonny Gray will go in Game 2.
The Royals are hoping to get back on track in St. Louis. They went 12-15 in June, and fell behind in playoff contention quickly — they're now in third place in the American League Central, 8.5 games behind first-place Cleveland and 3.5 behind second-place Minnesota, and trail Boston by 1.5 games for the final AL Wild Card spot. Kansas City's skid has continued into July,
As always, the annual I-70 series is a joy to behold. Last year, the two teams split the season series, and in 2022 the Royals had the upper hand, winning three of four games. After the doubleheader Wednesday, the two will face off for the final time this season early next month. Those two final games will be in Kansas City.