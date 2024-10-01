Top 10 teams in KC Royals franchise history

The KC Royals begin American League Wild Card Series play against Baltimore Tuesday afternoon. Off to the postseason for the 10th time in franchise history on the strength of winning 86 wins this year after suffering 106 losses in 2023, their 30-win improvement this season is one of the most remarkable turnarounds in baseball history.

It’s also the greatest in franchise history, eclipsing the 21-game turnaround when the team went from 62 wins in 2002 to 83 in 2003.

By finishing 10 games over. 500, the 2024 Royals recorded the 21st winning season in club history and the first since leading the American League with a 95-67 record during the 2015 World Series championship campaign.

How history will ultimately view these Royals is yet to be determined. At worst, this season marks a return to the playoffs and relevance on the national stage, making it one of the most memorable campaigns ever for the club.

Looking back, the organization’s first 25 years produced most of its great achievements. However, back-to-back playoff appearances in 2014 and 2015 and a return to the postseason this year have given rise to a new era of Royals baseball.

That said, here are the Top 10 winningest teams in franchise history.

10. 2014

/ Dilip Vishwanat/GettyImages



Regular Season Record: 89-73 (.549)

Division Finish: 2nd in AL Central

Postseason: Defeated Athletics in Wild Card Game; Defeated Angels in ALDS (3-0); Defeated Orioles in ALCS (4-0); Lost to Giants in World Series (4-3)

After years of restocking its minor league system, the Royals finally succeeded in 2014 by reaching the postseason for the first time in 29 years. KC finished one game ahead of the Athletics in the Wild Card standings to earn the right to host the game, in which the Royals rallied from a four-run eighth-inning deficit against Oakland to advance to the Division Series. Kansas City set a major league record by winning its first eight postseason games. Lorenzo Cain was named ALCS MVP.

9. 1982

/ Focus On Sport/GettyImages

Regular Season Record: 90-72 (.556)

Division Finish: 2nd in AL West

Postseason: None

Kansas City finished three games behind AL West winner California. McRae led the American League with 133 RBI and Quisenberry registered a league-best 35 saves. McRae and Brett combined for 48 home runs and 215 RBI.

8. 1976

/ Focus On Sport/GettyImages

Regular Season Record: 90-72 (.556)

Division Finish: 1st in AL West

Postseason: Lost to Yankees in ALCS (3-2)

The Royals won their first division title in 1976, dethroning four-time division champion Oakland by 2.5 games in their first full season under Herzog. Brett won his first batting title on the final day of the regular season, edging teammate Hal McRae. Brett also collected an AL-best 215 hits and 14 triples. Leonard recorded 17 wins and 16 complete games in 35 starts.

7. 1975

/ Focus On Sport/GettyImages

Regular Season Record: 91-71 (.562)

Division Finish: 2nd in AL West

Postseason: None

The Royals won 90 games for the first time in 1975, but finished seven games behind the three-time World Series champion A's. John Mayberry hit 34 home runs and drove in 106 and Brett batted .308 in 159 games. Steve Busby won 18 games and threw 18 complete games. Whitey Herzog took over as manager in late July and the Royals were 16 games over .500 after he was hired.

6. 1985

/ Jonathan Daniel/GettyImages

Regular Season Record: 91-71 (.562)

Division Finish: 1st in AL West

Postseason: Defeated Blue Jays in ALCS (4-3); Defeated Cardinals in the World Series (4-3)

Kansas City won its first World Series title in dramatic fashion, rallying from 3-1 series deficits in the ALCS and the World Series. The Royals won their division on the season's penultimate day after trailing by as many as 7.5 games. Saberhagen won his first Cy Young Award, while George Brett finished second in the MVP voting, batting .335 with a career-high 30 home runs and 112 RBI. Saberhagen was named World Series MVP, and Brett was voted ALCS MVP.

5. 1978

/ Focus On Sport/GettyImages

Regular Season Record: 92-70 (.567)

Division Finish: 1st in AL West

Postseason: Lost to the Yankees in ALCS (3-1)

The Royals won their third straight AL West title but lost to the Yankees in the ALCS for the third consecutive season. Leonard won 21 games and tossed 20 complete games. Paul Splittorff also won 19 games as Kansas City's starters combined for 70 victories.

4. 1989

/ Focus On Sport/GettyImages

Regular Season: 92-70 (.568)

Division Finish: 2nd in AL West

Postseason: None

Kansas City posted the second-best record in baseball in 1989. Unfortunately, Oakland had the best and won the AL West with 99 victories. Brett Saberhagen won his second Cy Young Award, leading the AL in wins (23), ERA (2.16) and innings pitched (262.1). Bo Jackson was named All-Star Game MVP and became the fourth player in franchise history to hit 30 home runs in a season.

3. 2015

/ Tom Szczerbowski/GettyImages

Division Finish: 1st in AL Central

Regular Season: 95-67 (.586)

Postseason: Defeated Astros in ALDS (3-2); Defeated Blue Jays in ALCS (4-2); Defeated Mets in World Series (4-1)

After coming up short against San Francisco in the 2014 World Series, the 2015 Royals turned heartbreak into triumph by capturing the franchise's second World Series title. The Royals had seven All-Stars and posted the best record in the American League. They rallied from a 2-1 deficit in the Division Series against Houston and rallied for wins in series-clinching games against the Blue Jays and Mets.

2. 1980

/ Rich Pilling/GettyImages

Regular Season: 97-65 (.599)

Division Finish: 1st in AL West

Postseason: Defeated Yankees in ALCS (3-0); Lost to Phillies in World Series (4-2)

The Royals won the American League pennant to reach the World Series for the first time ever, sweeping the Yankees in the ALCS. Behind George Brett's MVP season, the Royals won the AL West by 14 games. Brett won his second batting title in five seasons with a .390 average, while Willie Wilson led the AL in runs and hits and Dan Quisenberry, one of the best relievers in club history, saved a league-high 33 games.

1. 1977

/ Focus On Sport/GettyImages

Regular season record: 102-60 (.630)

Division Finish: 1st in AL West

Postseason: Lost ALCS to the Yankees, 3-2

The 1977 Royals may be the best team in franchise history. The club won its second straight American League West title and over 100 games for the first time. The team won a franchise record 16 consecutive games in September after winning 10 straight in August to take the division by eight games. Dennis Leonard finished fourth in the Cy Young voting and led the AL with 20 victories, and Fred Patek had a league-best 53 stolen bases.

More from Kings of Kauffman