Tonight’s Probable pitchers & lineups, KC Royals vs. Texas Rangers
The KC Royals look to continue their winning ways on the road today, visiting the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas. The first pitch is at 7:05 PM CDT. Here is what else you need to know for Kansas City's 12th game this season.
Previewing the KC Royals (3-8) vs. Texas Rangers (6-4)
What's the probable pitching matchup?
Today's starting pitchers will feature a veteran pair, with Jordan Lyles starting for the Royals and Jacob deGrom starting for the Rangers. Both players are in their debut seasons with their respective clubs, but with very different expectations. Lyles, who is 0-2 with a 4.91 ERA, was a low-ceiling acquisition by the Royals this offseason. His two-year, $17 million contract is hardly setting him as a franchise guy in Kansas City. His strong 2022 season in Baltimore netted him the contract, where Kansas City expects him to be a steady arm at the bottom of the rotation. He is still in search of his first win this season, after giving up five earned runs in his last start.
deGrom logged his first win of the 2023 season on April 5, in impressive fashion over the Baltimore Orioles. He struck out 11 batters while just allowing two hits and two earned runs. The oft-injured ace has a bloated 5.59 ERA after allowing five runs on Opening Day. The righty will surely give Royals batters fits on Tuesday.
Lyles has started 10 games against the Rangers in his career, with little success. He has a 2-6 record and a 6.27 ERA against Texas and allows a .869 OPS against the team. Meanwhile, deGrom has only one start against the Royals, but it was a dominant one. He went seven innings, allowing one run and only three hits.
Who's in the KC Royals' starting lineup?
Here's where the Royals will bat and play today:
What should KC Royals fans keep a close eye on?
The Royals are still trying to climb out of their early-season hole, and manager Matt Quatraro still has time to prove himself to the Royals fanbase. The team notched two wins under interim manager Paul Hoover, albeit against easier competition. Fans are quick to blame managers for overall team struggles, but there are decisions that rest upon the manager that decide a game. When to insert what reliever, how to deploy pinch runners and hitters, and more are at the manager's discretion. The Royals already have razor-thin chances of beating the Rangers. Quatraro will have plenty of opportunities to decide today's game for the Royals.
Is today's KC Royals game televised?
The game is available on Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Southwest, and MLB.tv for out-of-area viewers.
How can fans listen to the game?
Royals fans can hear today's contest on Kansas City's KCSP-AM610 Sports Radio and also onRoyals Radio Network affiliate stations.