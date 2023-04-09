Today's Game Preview: Can the KC Royals grab a sweep?
The KC Royals go for their third straight win and first series sweep of the season this afternoon when they take on San Francisco at Oracle Park. First pitch is set for 3:05 p.m. CDT.
Here's what you need to know.
Previewing the KC Royals (3-6) vs. San Francisco (4-4)
What's the probable pitching matchup?
Today's game, the 10th for the Royals and ninth for the Giants, pits lefty against righty. Kansas City southpaw Kris Bubic (0-1, 3.60 ERA) and San Francisco righthander Anthony Sclafani (1-0, 0.00) will both make their second starts of the year.
Bubic, loser of 13 games last season, lost to Toronto 4-1 April 4. He gave up two runs, seven hits and a walk, and struck out four. DeSclafani pitched six shutout innings, fanned four, and got an easy win the day before when the Giants pounded seven home runs in punishing the White Sox 12-3.
Bubic is 0-1, 5.60 in one career appearance against the Giants. DeSclafani, a career National Leaguer who relies primarily on his sinker, slider and changeup, has never faced the Royals.
Who's in the KC Royals' starting lineup?
Here's where the Royals will bat and play today:
Notably absent from the lineup are Matt Duffy, who's 6-for-12 in four games, and Hunter Dozier, who's 3-for-25 in eight. Franmil Reyes is making his first defensive start of the season.
What should KC Royals fans keep a close eye on?
There's plenty to pay attention to this afternoon. The Royals have a chance to sweep this three-game series from the Giants, which would be a most welcome change from the three straight losses they suffered at Minnesota's hands to begin the season, and the three consecutive defeats Toronto dealt them to conclude the final four games of KC's recent homestand.
Sweeping San Francisco will also guarantee Kansas City nothing worse than a .500 road trip—the club heads to Texas after today's contest for a trio of night games before returning home to host Atlanta and then the Rangers.
Also worthy of a watchful eye will be the Royals' offense, which through Saturday is showing some improvement but still sputtering. Kansas City's .187 team average is the worst in the majors, and its .264 OBP and .331 SLG are better only than Detroit's.
Is today's KC Royals game televised?
The game is available on Bally Sports Kansas City, NBCS BA+, and the Major League Baseball Network.
How can fans listen to the game?
Royals fans can hear today's contest on Kansas City's KCSP-AM 610 Sports Radio and also on Royals Radio Network affiliate stations.