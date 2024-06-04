3 too-early trade partners that make too much sense for KC Royals
By Jacob Milham
Oakland Athletics
Possible targets: RHP Austin Adams, OF Miguel Andujar, LHP Hogan Harris, OF Brent Rooker
Every team should at least call the Oakland Athletics this summer. While the AL West team has also surpassed expectations, nothing about this team makes fans believe they can win now or won't be sellers at the coming deadline. Closer Mason Miller will be one of the biggest trade targets in years if Oakland listens to offers for the flamethrowing rookie.
A potential trade package for Miller feels too rich for the Royals' blood, but there are plenty of other options to look at. Fans will rightfully focus on the bullpen and outfield, so let's do the same. The priciest potential target listed has to be Rooker, a player Kansas City waived following the 2022 season.
Rooker earned his first All-Star selection in 2023 and continues to be a key bat in Oakland's lineup. His 12 home runs and .283/.364/.561 line would be a welcome outfield boost in Kansas City, but his strikeout issues make him a volatile player to trade for. Still, his remaining team control and proven power will make him a popular target. If Kansas City wanted a budget option, they should look to converted outfielder Miguel Andujar.
On the relief side of things, Oakland has even more options. Miller's emergence has overshadowed veteran Austin Adams' 2024, but he has the arsenal and performance Kansas City needs right now. He owns a 2.37 ERA and 1.26 WHIP across 27 relief appearances for the Athletics. He strikes out opposing batters at a 31.7% rate, something Kansas City's current relievers dream of. Hogan Harris is a multi-inning pitcher but could fill Kansas City's long-relief hole for the time being.