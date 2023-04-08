Three KC Royals prospects to watch in Low-A Columbia
Pitcher Frank Mozzicato
Royals Prospect Ranking: 7
There is some inherited pressure with being a first-round pick in any sport's draft. That pressure is certainly still on pitcher Frank Mozzicato after his debut professional season.
Royals fans grumbled about the team selecting Mozzicato at 7th overall in the 2021 MLB Draft. While the prep pitcher did not have the tape or day-one metrics to impress fans, his signing for nearly $2 million under slot opened the door for other selections. Mozzicato's fastball/curveball/changeup mix, even in high school, was exciting and makes him a high-ceiling prospect. His debut season left much to be desired, though. He started 19 games in 2022 and ended with a 4.30 ERA and 1.54 WHIP. His control hindered his season's results, unfortunately, with a 6.65 BB/9.
It was a growing season for the 19-year-old prospect. If his draftmate Ben Kudrna had not outperformed Columiba's competition so competently, no one might be impatient about Mozzicato's 2022 season. Fans need to see some velocity jumps this season, as his fastball still sits in the low 90s at best. The curveball is great as always, but it would be even more devastating with a more powerful fastball.
Mozzicato is still growing as a person and player, so there is no hot seat for him. But fans will want to see more dominating results out of the high draft selection in 2023, especially as his peers climb the farm system.