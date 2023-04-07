Three KC Royals prospects to watch in High-A Quad Cities
Catcher Carter Jensen
Royals Prospect Ranking: 10
Blend together the locality of Cameron and the hard-hitting of Wallace, add a dash of flash and you get catcher Carter Jensen.
Jensen made his spring training debut with the Royals in 2023, less than two years after the team drafted him from Park Hill High School in Kansas City. The Royals pried him away from LSU and drafted him 78th overall in the 2021 MLB Draft, following an exceptional pre-draft process. Jensen started the 2022 season in Columbia, at only 18 years old. Carter earned 2022 Carolina League All-Star honors in his professional debut season, anchored by a strong second-half performance.
Jensen had 11 home runs and 50 RBIs in 113 games, but his patience and eye development more later in the season. He drew 51 walks and struck out 38 times from July through September 2022. He sacrificed some of the raw-power production, but frustrated opposing pitchers and still hit six of his home runs in that span. His 22-game on-base streak was the third-longest streak among 2022 Fireflies' batters. That is hardly a feat you see prep-age catches doing professionally.
MLB scouts love Jensen's bat, but his arm behind the plate is a 55-grade tool as well. His long-term fit behind the plate is concerning, but Jensen "improved his receiving skills and conditioning skills considerably" during the 2022 season. At only 19 years old, Jensen is the eye-catching prospect to watch in Quad Cities this year.