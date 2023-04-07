Three KC Royals prospects to watch in High-A Quad Cities
Infielder Cayden Wallace
Royals Prospect Ranking: 5
The Royals' second-round selection in the 2022 draft is often overshadowed by Cross, but third baseman Cayden Wallace is progressing nicely in his own right.
The 49th overall pick last year tied the freshman home run record at SEC powerhouse Arkansas. The Razorbacks went to the World Series, and the Royals scooped up Wallace in quick fashion. He had some outfield experience during his collegiate career, but the Royals seem committed to developing him at third base. He logged nearly 250 innings there in his professional debut season, across High-A and rookie ball. MLB scouts give him one of the best arm grades in the Royals system, grading him at 65. His athletic profile fits well for the hot corner, and he has a 55 fielding grade as well. Kansas City has lacked a stable third baseman since Mike Moustakas left, and Wallace's profile looks promising.
Wallace was unhindered by Low-A pitching in his 27 games of action. He posted a .837 OPS, with 12 walks to 22 strikeouts. The power is not quite in Wallace's bat yet, but that will likely come as Wallace grows as a player. Watching some of Wallace's limited action in Columbia, there are few defensive issues for the young prospect. He still has time and room to grow at the position, one that would benefit the Royals' competitive timeline best.
There is not much to worry about regarding Wallace as a player right now. The bat looked great in 2022, and a full offseason with the Royals His progression for the River Bandits will be a key reason to watch the team, until his eventual promotion to Double-A.