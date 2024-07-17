This intriguing MLB Draft pick may be challenge for KC Royals
After picking a two-way player and a pitcher on Day 1 and seven pitchers on Day 2, the KC Royals spent Day 3 of the 2024 MLB Draft Tuesday adding another seven hurlers to the 20 prospects they'll try to bring aboard before the August 1 signing deadline.
One talented pitcher, right-hander Kyle DeGroat from Wallkill Senior High School in New York, could be a tough contract nut for Kansas City. to crack.
Clubs typically don't secure the names of all their draftees on the bottom line; some spurn offers and return to college hoping to improve their draft positions for the next year, some drafted directly out of high school opt for college, and others, especially late-rounders, simply reject offers as too low. and chase what other baseball options they might have.
For DeGroat, the Royals' Round 14 selection, the choices are these: negotiate a deal with the Royals and head for the minor leagues, or get ready to pitch next season for Texas, the NCAA powerhouse he committed to last fall.
Either pull — the one to Kansas City or the one to Austin —could be too much for DeGroat to resist.
Why might Kyle DeGroat choose Texas?
DeGroat may opt for the Longhorns because Texas is Texas, and that means a lot in the college baseball world. The Horns have won more games than any school in NCAA history; Texas is where the legendary Augie Garrido coached and where so many successful major leaguers spent their collegiate careers. Because Austin is a major baseball hotbed with a storied tradition, the chance tp hone their baseball skills there is a temptation not easily resisted.
Texas would also afford DeGroat the opportunity to pitch for new coach Jim Schlossnagle, who led Texas A&M to a runner-up finish in this year's 2024 Men's College World Series before Texas hired him in June.
Importantly, choosing college would allow DeGroat to gaiin valuable pre-professional experience. Ranked as the 239th best player in the draft by MLB Pipeline, he enjoyed an excellent high school career; he had a superb 0.92 ERA and struck out 102 batters in nine appearances this season. But like any pitcher drafted within weeks of finishing high school, DeGroat could benefit from the opportunity to develop further at a proven collegiate program.
Why might Kyle DeGroat sign with the KC Royals?
Agreeing now to terms with Kansas City gets DeGroat started on the professional path before this season ends, with the Arizona Complex League and Single-A Columbia being his most likely destinations.
Passing on the Royals, however, will significantly delay his first shot at pro ball. If he doesn't sign before next week's deadline, he can't be drafted until he completes his junior season, which means he'll have to sit out the 2025 and 2026 drafts.
And then there's the money. Players picked as late as DeGroat typically don't reap huge deals, but Kansas City could be prepared to offer him enough to make bypassing college worth it.
What will DeGroat do? We shall see, and see soon. That August 1 signing deadline looms large.