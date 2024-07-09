Kings Of Kauffman
AL standings by MLB playoff odds: KC Royals continue to slide

By Jacob Milham

Kyle Rivas/GettyImages
The MLB season is about to hit pause for the Midsummer Classic, or the annual All-Star Game, a good time for teams and their fans to catch their respective breaths. The KC Royals only have five games across the next 10 calendar days, leading up to the unofficial second half of the season. Unfortunately, the first 92 games have showcased a stark contrast between two versions of the Royals team.

Kansas City sat 15 games above .500 as of May 25, much to the surprise of many fans. However, a series of losses in June, including their first sweep of the season and longest losing streak, significantly impacted their season's imagined outlook. I knew Kansas City's postseason chances likely fell from their 70.8% mark on May 25; however, as of July 8, their chances have plummeted. In that vein, let's look at the postseason odds for all 15 AL teams.

All odds and remaining strength of schedule are from FanGraphs' 2024 projections. All odds and records are current as of 8:30 PM EST July 8.

Where do KC Royals sit in the projected AL postseason picture?

1. Baltimore Orioles - 98.9%

Heston Kjerstad, Ryan O'Hearn
Thearon W. Henderson/GettyImages

Record against Royals: 4-2

Last 10 games: 7-3

Remaining strength of schedule: .505

2. New York Yankees - 98.2%

Ben Rice
New York Yankees/GettyImages

Record against Royals: 3-1

Last 10 games: 3-7

Remaining strength of schedule: .495

3. Cleveland Guardians - 93.1%

Brayan Rocchio, Andrés Giménez
Nick Cammett/GettyImages

Record against Royals: 2-4

Last 10 games: 5-5

Remaining strength of schedule: .512

4. Minnesota Twins - 85.6%

Christian Vazquez
Brace Hemmelgarn/GettyImages

Record against Royals: 5-2

Last 10 games: 7-3

Remaining strength of schedule: .497

5. Seattle Mariners - 61.1%

Dylan Moore, Scott Servais, Luis Castillo, Ty France, J.P. Crawford, Josh Rojas
Stephen Brashear/GettyImages

Record against Royals: 3-3

Last 10 games: 4-6

Remaining strength of schedule: .499

6. Houston Astros - 55.3%

Yainer Diaz
David Berding/GettyImages

Record against Royals: 0-3

Last 10 games: 6-4

Remaining strength of schedule: .497

7. Boston Red Sox - 49.1%

Rafael Devers
Adam Hunger/GettyImages

Record against Royals: 0-0

Last 10 games: 6-4

Remaining strength of schedule: .511

8. Kansas City Royals - 27.7%

Freddy Fermin, Salvador Perez
Dustin Bradford/GettyImages

Record against AL: 41-33

Last 10 games: 5-5

Remaining strength of schedule: .500

9. Tampa Bay Rays - 13.0%

Jose Caballero
Richard Rodriguez/GettyImages

Record against Royals: 3-3

Last 10 games: 4-6

Remaining strength of schedule: .516

10. Texas Rangers - 10.8%

Corey Seager
Richard Rodriguez/GettyImages

Record against Royals: 5-1

Last 10 games: 5-5

Remaining strength of schedule: .497

11. Detroit Tigers - 4.5%

Wenceel Perez, Parker Meadows
Andy Lyons/GettyImages

Record against Royals: 2-4

Last 10 games: 5-5

Remaining strength of schedule: .496

12. Toronto Blue Jays - 2.6%

Genesis Cabrera
Stephen Brashear/GettyImages

Record against Royals: 2-5

Last 10 games: 4-6

Remaining strength of schedule: .507

13. Los Angeles Angels - 0.1%

Jo Adell
Quinn Harris/GettyImages

Record against Royals: 1-3

Last 10 games: 4-6

Remaining strength of schedule: .498

14. Chicago White Sox - 0.0%

Danny Mendick
Rich Storry/GettyImages

Record against Royals: 1-6

Last 10 games: 5-5

Remaining strength of schedule: .502

15. Oakland Athletics - 0.0%

Brent Rooker
Eakin Howard/GettyImages

Record against Royals: 2-4

Last 10 games: 5-5

Remaining strength of schedule: .504

