AL standings by MLB playoff odds: KC Royals continue to slide
By Jacob Milham
The MLB season is about to hit pause for the Midsummer Classic, or the annual All-Star Game, a good time for teams and their fans to catch their respective breaths. The KC Royals only have five games across the next 10 calendar days, leading up to the unofficial second half of the season. Unfortunately, the first 92 games have showcased a stark contrast between two versions of the Royals team.
Kansas City sat 15 games above .500 as of May 25, much to the surprise of many fans. However, a series of losses in June, including their first sweep of the season and longest losing streak, significantly impacted their season's imagined outlook. I knew Kansas City's postseason chances likely fell from their 70.8% mark on May 25; however, as of July 8, their chances have plummeted. In that vein, let's look at the postseason odds for all 15 AL teams.
All odds and remaining strength of schedule are from FanGraphs' 2024 projections. All odds and records are current as of 8:30 PM EST July 8.
Where do KC Royals sit in the projected AL postseason picture?
1. Baltimore Orioles - 98.9%
Record against Royals: 4-2
Last 10 games: 7-3
Remaining strength of schedule: .505
2. New York Yankees - 98.2%
Record against Royals: 3-1
Last 10 games: 3-7
Remaining strength of schedule: .495
3. Cleveland Guardians - 93.1%
Record against Royals: 2-4
Last 10 games: 5-5
Remaining strength of schedule: .512
4. Minnesota Twins - 85.6%
Record against Royals: 5-2
Last 10 games: 7-3
Remaining strength of schedule: .497
5. Seattle Mariners - 61.1%
Record against Royals: 3-3
Last 10 games: 4-6
Remaining strength of schedule: .499
6. Houston Astros - 55.3%
Record against Royals: 0-3
Last 10 games: 6-4
Remaining strength of schedule: .497
7. Boston Red Sox - 49.1%
Record against Royals: 0-0
Last 10 games: 6-4
Remaining strength of schedule: .511
8. Kansas City Royals - 27.7%
Record against AL: 41-33
Last 10 games: 5-5
Remaining strength of schedule: .500
9. Tampa Bay Rays - 13.0%
Record against Royals: 3-3
Last 10 games: 4-6
Remaining strength of schedule: .516
10. Texas Rangers - 10.8%
Record against Royals: 5-1
Last 10 games: 5-5
Remaining strength of schedule: .497
11. Detroit Tigers - 4.5%
Record against Royals: 2-4
Last 10 games: 5-5
Remaining strength of schedule: .496
12. Toronto Blue Jays - 2.6%
Record against Royals: 2-5
Last 10 games: 4-6
Remaining strength of schedule: .507
13. Los Angeles Angels - 0.1%
Record against Royals: 1-3
Last 10 games: 4-6
Remaining strength of schedule: .498
14. Chicago White Sox - 0.0%
Record against Royals: 1-6
Last 10 games: 5-5
Remaining strength of schedule: .502
15. Oakland Athletics - 0.0%
Record against Royals: 2-4
Last 10 games: 5-5
Remaining strength of schedule: .504