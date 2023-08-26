Royals vs. Mariners prediction and odds for Saturday, Aug. 26 (Seattle heavy favorites)
The Royals are big underdogs in Saturday's game.
By Jacob Milham
The KC Royals are intent on ruining my sleep schedule this week. Their game did not start last night until 10:10 PM EST, a byproduct of the West Coast road trip. They started off a series against the Seattle Mariners in disappointing fashion Friday, losing 7-5. The Royals haven't won a series since the first three days of August. Unfortunately, it would take a big upset for the Royals to win this series against the Mariners.
The KC Royals are deservedly big underdogs tonight against Seattle.
Jordan Lyles is starting for the Royals and fans are well aware of the 32-year-old's struggles this season. While he has been somewhat better since the All-Star break, he still sports a 2-3 record and 5.70 ERA in seven starts. Aug. 15 was the last game Kansas City won that Lyles started in. Against the high-octane Mariners lineup, backing Lyles tonight seems foolhardy.
The Mariners send out starter Logan Gilbert on Saturday, only decreasing the Royals' chances of winning. He is 11-5 this season, with a respectable 3.77 ERA. Fans can find some solace in Gilbert surrendering four or more earned runs in three of his four career starts against the Royals. Gilbert is marginally worse in T-Mobile Park, but the Mariners have a big pitching edge in this matchup.
Here are the odds:
The Royals' slide likely continues tonight against the Mariners. Seattle has won nine of their last ten games, plus covering the spread in eight of their last ten games. There is little to believe that Kansas City can change that course, especially with Lyles on the mound. I will be rooting for the Royals for sure, but this is not a toss-up game. A herculean effort from shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. could propel Kansas City to a win, but that is never wise to bet on. The two's Sunday matchup may be more competitive, but Seattle's faithful should go home happy on Saturday.