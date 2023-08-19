Royals vs. Cubs prediction and odds for Saturday, Aug.19 (KC live for upset)
The Royals hot bats can play spoiler for the Cubs postseason push.
By Reed Wallach
The Royals took the first game of three from the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field as the team continues to find its stride at the plate in the month of August.
Kansas City faces the Cubs best pitcher in left hander Justin Steele on Saturday afternoon in hopes of notching another victory over the playoff hopeful home team. The Royals will count on Brady Singer to match Steele's strong pitching on the mound, are the visitors worth a bet?
Here are the odds:
Royals vs. Cubs odds, run line and total
Royals vs. Cubs prediction and pick
The Royals have been one of the hottest teams in baseball at the plate this month, hitting .297 with the third most runs scored in the big leagues (95). The team will face a stiff test against Steele, a control-based left hander, but he's starting to slow down as the season drags on.
Steele has a glistening 2.79 ERA, but has allowed three earned runs in less than six innings of work in three straight starts and has an xERA of 3.54. There is some looming regression for the budding star of the Cubs rotation and the Royals enter with the bats to hand it to him.
The Royals will counter Steele with Singer, who has been on a roll since the All-Star Break, posting a 2.85 ERA in six starts. The right hander has slashed his walk rate and is punching out more than six batters for every free base dished out.
While the Cubs have been in great form as well at the plate, top 10 in batting average this month, I see too many positive indicators to lay off the Royals as a big underdog again.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.