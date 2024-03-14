Royals Opening Day Roster Projection 2.0: Changes!
The Kansas City roster is in flux.
KC Royals Outfield
Royals outfield: Projection 1.0
- MJ Melendez
- Kyle Isbel
- Hunter Renfroe
- Dairon Blanco
Royals outfield: Projection 2.0
No changes in the outfield, either. However...
Melendez and Isbel remain safe, and although Renfroe is slashing a concerning .118/.250/.118 and hasn't homered or driven in a run in seven games, the Royals didn't sign him to a two-season contract worth $13 million just to let some poor Cactus League hitting get in the way of an Opening Day starting spot.
Blanco's status, on the other hand, is a bit clouded by a calf strain; it's not a dark cloud yet — Quatraro expects him to be ready for Opening Day.
But what if he isn't? The Royals could bring back Tyler Gentry, who they optioned to Triple-A Tuesday, but they probably want him playing every day, something he won't do in KC. If they want to get creative, however, and find a place for a hot bat, they could keep Nick Pratto when they head to Kansas City to begin the season. Pratto is primarily a first baseman, but he has minor league and major league experience in the outfield corners. And his nine-game .400/.444/.720 line, and two homers and nine RBI, are hard to ignore..
KC Royals Designated Hitter
Royals DH: Projection 1.0
- Nelson Velázquez
Royals DH: Projection 2.0
No change here. Although he's still looking for his first home run and batting only .185 in 10 games, Velázquez remains the primary designated hitter.
KC Royals Bench
Royals Bench: Projection 1.0
- Garrett Hampson
Royals Bench: Projection 2.0
Still Hampson. He's a good utility man and the club has several other players capable of playing multiple positions.