Royals Opening Day Roster Projection 2.0: Changes!
The Kansas City roster is in flux.
After an offseason of considerable roster change, the KC Royals embark two weeks from today on a long season's journey they hope will restore them to baseball respectability. And from a player personnel standpoint, much must be determined before the club hosts Minnesota for both clubs' March 28 opener.
First and foremost is the roster work general manager J.J. Picollo and manager Matt Quatraro must complete before the campaign's first pitch — yet to be determined is who makes Kansas City's 26-man active roster and it's possible, if not probable, that the final decisions won't be made until just hours remain before first pitch at Kauffman Stadium.
No one knows yet how the two men most responsible for roster composition will fill all its spots. Speculation runs rampant, however, and we indulged in a bit of our own a couple of weeks ago when we took a first stab at projecting the Royals' Opening Day roster.
Now, it's time for a second shot. Here's Roster Projection 2.0, with comparisons to Projection 1.0.
Kansas City's rotation is settled ... or is it?
Royals starting rotation: Projection 1.0
- Michael Wacha
- Seth Lugo
- Brady Singer
- Cole Ragans
- Jordan Lyles
- Daniel Lynch IV
Royals starting rotation: Projection 2.0
- Michael Wacha
- Seth Lugo
- Brady Singer
- Cole Ragans
- Daniel Lynch IV
Rotation slots 1-4 are safely set, with Lyles and Daniel Lynch IV vying for the final spot. For now, and unlike two weeks ago, our nod for the final spot goes to Lynch — after striking out five and working four scoreless innings against the Angels Wednesday and giving the Rangers only a run in three frames last Friday, Lynch owns a nice 2.77 ERA in five games. Because Lyles has been plagued with back stiffness and thrown only one Cactus League inning, Lynch will be more prepared when the club breaks camp. (More on Lyles in a moment).
To the bullpen and infield...