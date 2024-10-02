Royals announce Game 2 lineup for Wild Card series against Orioles

Following Tuesday night's win against the Baltimore Orioles, the Kansas City Royals are going into Game 2 of the AL Wild Card series hoping it'll be the last game they play at Camden Yards this season. With the opportunity to sweep the Orioles to advance to the AL Division Series, the Royals have announced their starting lineup for Wednesday night's game.

KC Royals start Seth Lugo on the mound against the Orioles' Zach Eflin

Following Cole Ragans's successful start on Tuesday, Seth Lugo is getting his time to shine in Game 2.

In 33 starts this season, Lugo went 16-9 with a team-leading 3.00 ERA and 181 strikeouts, the second-most on the Royals only behind Ragans (223). After signing a three-year, $45 million contract with Kansas City before the 2024 season, Lugo was quick to prove his value in the team's rotation, earning his first career All-Star nod and leading all qualified AL pitchers in ERA through the first half of the season (2.21).

There's no question that Lugo's first season with the Royals has been extremely successful, but it's worth noting that it was actually the Orioles he was facing on April 21 when he recorded his first loss of 2024. After allowing Baltimore to record 4 earned runs and 9 hits, Lugo left the mound visibly frustrated — something he's can't afford to let happen again.

Facing Lugo for the Orioles, right-hander Zach Eflin is hoping to even the series and force a third game. The 34-year-old starter has been a fierce presence on the mound since being acquired by the Orioles at the trade deadline, posting a 2.60 ERA in 9 regular-season starts without allowing more than 3 runs in any of those appearances.

Wednesday's start will be Lugo's second career postseason appearance, with the right-hander having pitched two scoreless innings for the New York Mets in the 2022 NL Wild Card Series. Eflin also has playoff experience, having recorded a 5.17 ERA in 11 games (one start) over the previous two seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies and Tampa Bay Rays.

Renfroe added to lineup after sitting out of KC Royals' win in Game 1

The only notable omission from the Royals' Game 1 lineup was Hunter Renfroe. Despite the 32-year-old having started in right field in eight of the regular season's final 12 games, the Royals opted to start Tommy Pham in right field on Tuesday, but for Game 2, Renfroe has the nod.

During the 2024 regular season, Renfoe slashed .229/.297/.392 with 15 home runs and 52 RBI.

If the Royals win Game 2 on Wednesday night to sweep the Orioles, they will advance to the ALDS to take on the top-seeded New York Yankees. If the Orioles win to even the series, Game 3 of the Wild Card series will follow at 3:08 p.m. CT on Thursday.