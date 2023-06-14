Reds vs. Royals prediction and odds for Wednesday, June 14
By Reed Wallach
The Kansas City Royals have dropped nine of 10 games, but can the team get back on track on Wednesday night?
Kansas City will hope Daniel Lynch can pitch to expectations after some bad luck in the field of play this season. The team will face Reds rigfht hander Ben Lively who has been skating by so far this season. The Royals are now the worst team in baseball, but is it time for them to get back on the winning side of things after dropping eight straight?
Here are the odds for Wednesday's matchup:
Reds vs. Royals odds, run line and total
Reds vs. Royals prediction and pick
Few pitchers are owed more positive regression than Lynch, who has a 4.41 ERA but a Fielding Independent Pitching (FIP) of 3.09. FIP is a measure of what the pitcher can control, strikeouts, unintentional walks, hit by pitch and home runs. This takes out things like poor fielding.
Lynch has allowed opponents to hit .360 on balls in play this season, an unsustainable mark that is sure to come down over the course of the season. Some of that is hard contact, some of that is poor variance.
While the Reds are playing its best baseball, I can't back Lively as a road favorite, even against the struggling Royals. The Cincinnati starter is stranding more than 81% of runners on base while pitching to a 4.21 ERA that is supported by a 4.93. With these marks, we are going to see a serious step back in the near future from Lively.
I'm willing to take the cheap price on the Royals. The Reds are playing great ball, but not this good.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.