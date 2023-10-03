KC Royals Trades: Grading the club's 2023 major and minor league deals
By Jacob Milham
June 27 - KC Royals traded Andres Nunez to Boston.
Kansa City sent another bullpen arm to an AL East team back in June, this time trading away Andres Nunez to the Boston Red Sox. This move did not even have the full terms disclosed, according to the Royals transaction wire. Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors said it was "likely a cash deal," but the teams never confirmed that.
This was a very non-descript deal after Nunez's slow start to 2023. Nunez had solid seasons at the Triple-A level in 2021 and 2022, totaling 71 appearances there across the two seasons. He entered the 2023 season at 27 years old, and the results seemed like he was ready for the next step. But, Nunez began struggling with control as the walks rose and strikeouts fell. His ERA ballooned to 6.66 in only 21 appearances.
Fans want the Royals to be more transactional, and moving on from Nunez was. His numbers did not improve in the Boston organization, where he only pitched 20 1/3 innings. Whether it be an injury or something mentally affecting Nunez, the Royals were right to move on. It does not matter what the return was. The Royals got something for a player below replacement level and one that could not help the team in 2023 or beyond.
Grade: A+
May 18 - KC Royals traded Robbie Glendinning to Baltimore for cash.
Infielder Robbie Glendinning gained some name recognition during the World Baseball Classic, but the Royals sent him to his third organization in two years in this trade.
Glendinning is originally from Australia and played for his country's team in this year's WBC. HE hit .300/.391/.600 in five games for the Aussies and looked to parlay that momentum into the minor league season. HE seemingly did for the Double-A Northwest Arkansas Naturals, hitting .242/.373/.363 in 26 games. His walk rate rose to 16.4% and the strikeouts fell to 25.5%, a relative improvement to his minor-league career.
But, being a 27-year-old utilityman in the Royals system is not a recipe for success. With several players above him on the pecking order, the Royals move Glendinning to the Baltimore Orioles for cash. He made his Triple-A debut with the Norfolk Tides, appearing in 33 games there. He hit a respectable .248/.331/.476, but a 98 wRC+ and 34.7% strikeout rate caused concern.
The Orioles released Glendinning on Aug. 7, then the Philadelphia Phillies signed him to a minor-league contract on Aug. 10. Glendinning only appeared in five games for the Double-A Reading Fightin Phils, before landing on the 60-day-IL. I like Glendinning, but there is a reason he has been with four different organizations since 2021.