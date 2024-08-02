Probable pitchers and starting lineups, KC Royals vs. Detroit, Aug. 2
Speculation that Detroit ace Tarik Skubal would be swapped for a big haul circulated throughout the recently-ended major league trade deadline period. Perhaps unfortunately for the KC Royals, though, none of the rumors panned out, and they'll be forced to face him tonight at Comerica Park.
How tough this evening's test turns out to be will be interesting to see. Although he's a leading candidate for this year's American League Cy Young award (so is KC's Seth Lugo, who beat the Tigers Thursday and is 13-5 with a 2.57 ERA), the Royals have all but owned Skubal during his five-season big league career — they've beaten him eight out of the 13 times he's worked against them, and the 38 runs and 12 homers they've knocked him around for in 65 innings helps explain why.
And he gave Kansas City four runs in five innings May 22 at Kauffman Stadium.
Tonight's is a new game, however, and despite their record against him, the Royals must be ready from the first pitch, which Skubal, who's 12-3 with a 2.35 ERA, is set to deliver at 6:40 p.m. ET.
Here's what else Royals fans should know about the second of four contests Detroit and Kansas City are playing this weekend. The Royals won Thursday's opener 7-1.
Who's pitching for the KC Royals?
Cole Ragans has tonight's starting assignment for Kansas City. He's 7-7, 3.37, and is coming off a fairly successful 2-1, 3.51 ERA, four-start July. He last pitched Sunday and lost to the Cubs.
Ragans beat the Tigers 8-3 in late May and is 1-1 against them in two career starts and a relief appearance.
What does Kansas City's starting lineup look like?
Here's how manager Matt Quatraro plans to deploy his club this evening:
Of note is the start newcomer Paul DeJong is getting at third base — it's his second since coming to Kansas City via Tuesday's trade that sent minor leaguer Jarold Rosado to the White Sox to get him. He's 1-for-3 with a walk for the Royals.
Who's in Detroit's lineup?
Tiger manager A.J. Hinch's lineup looks like this:
How can KC Royals fans follow the game?
The only way to watch tonight's game is on Apple TV+. However, listeners can catch the contest on KCSP-AM 610 Sports Radio in Kansas City, or on any of the other Royals Radio Network affiliate stations.