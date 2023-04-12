Probable Pitchers & Lineups: KC Royals vs. Texas, April 12
Only three games have passed since the KC Royals, swept by Minnesota at home to begin what has so far been a distressing season, stood on the verge of taking three-of-three from the Giants in San Francisco. Instead, they lost Sunday and headed to Texas for the final three games of their crrent road trip.
The situation is far different tonight than it was going into Sunday's game. Kansas City, off to an awful 3-9 start, must win to avoid suffering their second series sweep of the year. Tuesday night's jarring extra-innings loss put the Royals down 0-2 to the Rangers, who they'll face this evening in a 7:05 p.m. CT contest in Arlington before returning home.
What should you know about the game?
KC Royals (3-9) vs. Texas (7-4)
Who are tonight's starting pitchers?
The Royals will send resurgent Brad Keller (1-1, 2.61 ERA) against Nathan Eovaldi (1-1, 4.22). Keller's reliance on the new curveball he rolled out in spring training is paying dividends—he's given up only three earned runs and struck out nine in his first two starts (11.1 innings). His control could be better (seven walks) but he so far resembles the hurler who's won two club Pitcher of the Year awards.
In his career, Keller has faced the Rangers four times but never beaten them; he's 0-2, 8.44.
Eovaldi is in his first year with the Rangers after signing a two-year, $34 million free agent deal with the club in December. A standout for several seasons in Boston, the righthander beat the Phillies April 1 but lost to the Cubs five days ago. He's 3-1, 3.66 in seven games (five starts) against Kansas City.
What's the KC Royals' starting lineup look like?
Who's playing for Texas?
What should KC Royals fans hope for tonight?
Besides a victory to avoid the club's 10th loss of the young season, hope for Kansas City's weak offense to come alive. The Royals have the only sub-.200 team batting average (.190) in the majors; their .258 OBP also ranks dead last. Of their qualified hitters, only Vinnie Pasquantino's .289 average is above .238.
How can KC Royals fans watch tonight's contest?
This evening's game is available on Bally Sports Kansas City and Bally Sports Southwest.
How can KC Royals fans listen to the game?
It can be heard on KCSP-AM 610 Sports Radio and the affiliated stations of the Royals Radio Network.