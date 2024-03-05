Predicting the KC Royals Spring Breakout roster
By Jacob Milham
The KC Royals are still in the heart of spring training, the arduous tune-up ahead of Opening Day. MLB fans get used to baseball's beat once again, with games almost every afternoon. It is a glorious thing. But, before the Royals kick off the 2024 season in Kauffman Stadium, their prospects will partake in the inaugural Spring Breakout game.
The Spring Breakout is an interesting concept, allowing each organization to showcase its prospects in an exhibition game. The idea brings baseball's future to the forefront when baseball fans feel Opening Day's excitement approach. MLB needs to get the casual fan more interested in prospects and future players again, and the Spring Breakout is a bold attempt.
Which prospects will the KC Royals showcase in the Spring Breakout?
The Royals will play the Milwaukee Brewers in the final Spring Breakout game on March 17 at 3:05 CST. More details will come, such as streaming options, later on. But the Spring Breakout's next step is announcing each team's roster on March 7 at 10:00 AM CST on the MLB Network. The roster restrictions are simple, yet they enable new players to receive a shot years ahead of their MLB debut.
MLB.com's Sam Dykstra set out player eligibility pretty simply, saying "each roster will be constructed using MLB Pipeline’s Top 30 Prospects list as its foundation. That means that players with rookie eligibility entering the 2024 season -- most of whom will come directly from those Top 30s -- can crack their club’s Spring Breakout roster."
Several players are eligible for this game, but I have a feeling some will not play. Utilityman Nick Loftin still has a solid chance to make the Opening Day roster, while Carlos Hernandez's injury might make Will Klein more important than originally anticipated. While eligible, Kansas City may want them omitted from the Spring Breakout just so they are better prepared ahead of the MLB season.
After analyzing the eligibility criteria and eliminating the players who I believe won't make it to the roster, it's time to determine the Royals prospects who will be playing against the Brewers squad later this month.