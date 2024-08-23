Popular radio station floats controversial name to help KC Royals playoff push
By Jacob Milham
The KC Royals' bullpen issues once again reared their ugly heads in the series against the Los Angeles Angels. Tuesday's 9-5 loss was particularly frustrating, as the relievers allowed four runs on eight hits and four walks over just four innings. It was a stark reminder of how the bullpen could hold Kansas City back as the season winds down.
There were some wild responses to the bullpen's meltdown, but many paled in comparison to one aired early Wednesday morning by 96.5 The Fan's cornerstone on-air personality Bob Fescoe, who had a direct solution to Kansas City's problem: Trevor Bauer.
Kansas City radio host's bold plan to help KC Royals bullpen's struggles
"I mean, you put him back out there in that bullpen and you have an opportunity to make the postseason but people don't want Trevor Bauer," Fescoe said. "I totally understand that everybody's got their opinion. But, if you're talking from a baseball perspective, Trevor Bauer is a guy that you can go out there, for the league minimum and sign right now and he can be on your team."
The 2020 Cy Young Award winner is currently pitching for the Diablos Rojos del México of the Mexican League. Bauer is one of the league's best pitchers, producing in the league several steps below MLB. Still, Fescoe believes the former Cleveland Guardians starter would provide an immediate boost to Kansas City's bullpen.
"And then maybe you can bolster that bullpen by getting a Trevor Bauer," Fescoe said. "I would still go out and sign Trevor Bauer. I still think he is an electric arm that can give you the opportunity to get into the postseason ... The Royals have come this far. Are you willing to go a little bit further? That guy to me has been Trevor Bauer all along. He can help you out in this bullpen."
Bauer was placed on administrative leave in 2021 following sexual assault allegations. MLB's initial investigation led to a 324-game suspension, which was later reduced to 194 games after an appeal. Despite the reduction, the UCLA product has not been able to secure a spot with an MLB team since his initial suspension.
While Kansas City's bullpen could use some help, internal options seem more likely. The right-hander has appeared in 222 MLB games, 212 of them as a starter. The Royals' primary issue is with steady and reliable relievers, not reinforcements for what is already one of the league's best rotations.
Listen to Fescoe's full comments, beginning at the 9:00 mark of Wednesday's show.