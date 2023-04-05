On This Day: Sluggerrr debuts as KC Royals mascot 27 years ago
The KC Royals have undergone many facelifts this century, and could see another in a downtown stadium soon. But, one of the constants of nearly 30 years has been the team's mascot, the loveable Sluggerrr. The massive lion has delighted Royals fans since April 5, 1996 and is one of MLB's most popular mascots.
KC Royals mascot Sluggerrr celebrates 27 years as the team's mascot today, and remains one of the league's most popular mascots.
Sluggerrr entertains fans in Kauffman Stadium and makes "hundreds of special appearances every year", according to his team bio. The 6'9" mascot is one of MLB's 27 full-time team mascots, and is in the Mascot Hall of Fame in Whiting, Indiana. Back in 2016, Forbes ranked Sluggerrr as the league's third-most popular mascot, based on social media metrics, news hits, and overall lovability. That ranking came back in the Royals' recent competitive peak, but Sluggerrr remains a very recognizable mascot. His trademark mane and crown have graced Kauffman Stadium for 27 years, and will do so for more years to come. Here are some more facts from his "official" team bio!
Rookie Year: 1996
First Game: April 5th, 1996
Job: The Official Mascot of the Kansas City Royals
Height: 6'9"
Weight: Don't Ask!
Throws: T-Shirts, Hot Dogs and Temper Tantrums
Position: King of the Jungle
Marital Status: Still on the Prowl
Hobbies: Dancing on the Dugouts, Launching Hot Dogs, Hanging with Royals Fans
Favorite Food: American League Opponents
Favorite Musicals: Cats and The Lion King
Favorite Songs: "Welcome to the Jungle" and "The Lion Sleeps Tonight"