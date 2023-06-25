Los Angeles Angels trade for former KC Royals star Mike Moustakas
The former KC Royals All-Star is on the move to the postseason-contending Los Angeles Angels.
By Jacob Milham
The KC Royals are far from the playoff picture in 2023, but that does not extend to their former stars. Mike Moustakas, like Whit Merrifield in Toronto, is now in an advantageous situation after being traded to the Los Angeles Angels on June 25. FanSided's Robert Murray broke the news shortly after midnight on the East Coast.
Former KC Royals star Mike Moustakas is once again a contender in 2023.
Moustakas has bounced back from the Cincinnati Reds releasing him back in January. At 34 years old, Moustakas continues to prove his value as a veteran player in the league. The Colorado Rockies signed him to a minor-league deal ahead of the 2023 season, and he earned a spot on the Opening Day roster. His everyday-starting days are behind him, but Moustakas was a valuable backup for the Rockies at first and third base behind C.J. Cron and Ryan McMahon. In his 136 plate appearances for the Rockies, Mosutakas posted a .795 OPS with four home runs and 17 RBIs. Overall, he provided solid depth for a team that was in need of it.
The trade's timing provides some humor as well. The Angels absolutely annihilated the Rockies 25-1 mere hours before the trade was announced. Moustakas arrived at Coors Field with one team and will conclude the series with another. It's a reminder that baseball is a business at the end of the day.
The Rockies received minor league righty Connor Van Scoyoc back in the trade. The Angels selected him in the 11th round of the 2018 MLB Draft, and he has yet to pitch above the High-A level. He has 11 starts in 2023, posting a 2.76 ERA with an impressive 1.097 WHIP. Van Scoyoc was not a top-30 prospect in the Angels system but was productive nonetheless. He could potentially work his way up through the Rockies system. Broadcaster Doug Taylor reported another clubhouse swap, even for Van Scoyoc.
Like Merrifield last year, Moustakas is moving from a worse to a better situation. Colorado is currently the NL West's worst team, floundering with a 30-49 record. Meanwhile, the Angels are tied for the third Wild Card spot in the AL and have a 42-36 record. The Angels, hurt by injuries as of late, are looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2014.