Looking at the KC Royals biggest trade pieces (and three trade partners for each player)
The hot stove brings warmth during the winter months.
By Jacob Milham
Could the KC Royals move on from Brady Singer?
At the virus-shortened general manager meetings this winter, the Royals pitching staff was one of J.J. Picollo's top priorities. Picollo said the team has "got to get depth with our pitching," with an emphasis on starting pitching over the bullpen.
"Who knows where the market will go, but the priority is going to be on the starting pitching, and then piece the bullpen together," Picollo said.
There are more questions than answers in the Royals rotation, and Brady Singer's future remains uncertain. His 2022 performance made him look like the Royals drafted him to be. But he took a big step backward in 2023. Between the quizzical pitch usage, surrendering hard contact, and the strikeout rate regression, what is Singer in 2024?
The value he has is undeniable, though. The 27-year-old righty has three years remaining of team control with traits some teams covet. The starting pitching options in free agency this offseason are not great. The market that Picollo spoke of could make trades more beneficial for teams, buyers and sellers alike.
There are only a handful of Royals players who should be considered off-limits. Singer is not one of them. If a team comes knocking for him, the front office needs to be listening. Should they move Singer for pennies on the dollar? No, but if another team comes with a proper offer, Kansas City should make the deal happen.
Trade partners: Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds, Baltimore Orioles