Look who's suddenly sizzling for the KC Royals
No one was surprised when KC Royals utility man Adam Frazier didn't get a hit in his only at-bat during the first game he played this month. Chosen by manager Matt Quatraro to pinch hit for Garrett Hampson in the eighth inning against Detroit Aug. 4, Frazier flew out to center; the unsuccessful plate appearance kept his average below the Mendoza Line at .192.
For Frazier, obtained via a somewhat curious offseason free agent deal, it was business as usual at the plate. At its best, and excluding the first month of the season when numbers don't mean much for part-time players like Frazier, his bating average rose to .227 when he went 2-for-2 June 8; at its worst, it dipped to .164 after an 0-for-2 performance May 6.
But now, something good is happening for Frazier ... and the Royals.
He's hitting.
And it's just not the 2-for-3 performance he had against the Angels Wednesday night, or his 1-for-3 effort against them the evening before. No, the sudden sizzle in Frazier's bat has been around longer than that.
Adam Frazier is having a big August for the KC Royals
Flashback to Frazier's first August game, that 0-for-1 night against the Tigers. He went 1-for-2 with an RBI at Kauffman Stadium the next night and then, after going 0-for-3 the next game and drawing a walk in his only plate appearance the next time he played, Frazier has been on a tear.
He's 10-for-22 and slashing .455/.455/.546 since getting that base on balls. For the month, Frazier owns a superb .393 average, a .433 OBP, and is 11-for-28. That's all pretty good for a player whose heretofore quiet bat has drawn the ire of fans eager for the Royals to cut him and try someone else in his role.
It really doesn't matter why Frazier is on fire. What's important is that he is. Frazier's surge at the plate is something big, and one of many things the Royals need as they try to stay in the playoff hunt.
Here's hoping that hot bat stays hot.