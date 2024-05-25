The KC Royals walkup playlist is a soundtrack to success
By Jacob Milham
Walkup music is all part of the baseball experience, the KC Royals included. From the biggest hits to the deepest cuts, it is a ballplayer's opportunity to either pump up the atmosphere or play mind games with the crowd, depending on their strategy.
Gerardo Parra used "Baby Shark" to first annoy baseball fans everywhere, then it morphed into the Washington Nationals' rallying song. I have heard everything from "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse" to "Humble" by Kendrick Lamar, but the Royals have a more diverse offering in Kauffman Stadium.
The KC Royals have a very diverse album of walkup music.
The evolution of walkup songs in baseball has been remarkable, reflecting changing trends and player preferences over the years. Everyone knew who was coming to the mound once "Hell's Bells" or "Enter Sandman" hit. Atlanta Braves slugger Chipper Jones used "Crazy Train" as his music for nearly 20 years.
The Royals do not have many notable pairings, but maybe these young players will change that soon. Imagine the thrill of hearing the tunes and ballgame ambiance that will accompany Royals players as they step up to bat or take the mound. Let's unveil the musical choices that will resonate through Kauffman Stadium.
KC Royals position players
Adam Frazier - "Pony" by Ginuwine
Garrett Hampson - "Under the Sun (with J. Cole & Lute feat. DaBaby)" by Dreamville
Kyle Isbel - "Forgiveless (feat. Ol' Dirty Bastard)" by SZA
MJ Melendez - "Salió El Sol" by Don Omar
Vinnie Pasquantino - "Transportin'" by Kodak Black
Hunter Renfroe - "Cowgirls (feat. Ernest)" by Morgan Wallen
Bobby Witt Jr. - "Oh Devil" by Electric Guest
KC Royals pitchers
Carlos Hernández - "Mi Niña" by Ozuna
Alec Marsh - "The Fire" by The Roots
James McArthur - "White Horse" by Chris Stapleton
Bonus: Kansas City is giving McArthur the full experience in Kauffman Stadium.