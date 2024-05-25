Kings Of Kauffman
The KC Royals walkup playlist is a soundtrack to success

By Jacob Milham

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Walkup music is all part of the baseball experience, the KC Royals included. From the biggest hits to the deepest cuts, it is a ballplayer's opportunity to either pump up the atmosphere or play mind games with the crowd, depending on their strategy.

Gerardo Parra used "Baby Shark" to first annoy baseball fans everywhere, then it morphed into the Washington Nationals' rallying song. I have heard everything from "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse" to "Humble" by Kendrick Lamar, but the Royals have a more diverse offering in Kauffman Stadium.

The KC Royals have a very diverse album of walkup music.

The evolution of walkup songs in baseball has been remarkable, reflecting changing trends and player preferences over the years. Everyone knew who was coming to the mound once "Hell's Bells" or "Enter Sandman" hit. Atlanta Braves slugger Chipper Jones used "Crazy Train" as his music for nearly 20 years.

The Royals do not have many notable pairings, but maybe these young players will change that soon. Imagine the thrill of hearing the tunes and ballgame ambiance that will accompany Royals players as they step up to bat or take the mound. Let's unveil the musical choices that will resonate through Kauffman Stadium.

KC Royals position players

Adam Frazier - "Pony" by Ginuwine

Garrett Hampson - "Under the Sun (with J. Cole & Lute feat. DaBaby)" by Dreamville

Kyle Isbel - "Forgiveless (feat. Ol' Dirty Bastard)" by SZA

MJ Melendez - "Salió El Sol" by Don Omar

Vinnie Pasquantino - "Transportin'" by Kodak Black

Hunter Renfroe - "Cowgirls (feat. Ernest)" by Morgan Wallen

Bobby Witt Jr. - "Oh Devil" by Electric Guest

KC Royals pitchers

Carlos Hernández - "Mi Niña" by Ozuna

Alec Marsh - "The Fire" by The Roots

James McArthur - "White Horse" by Chris Stapleton

Bonus: Kansas City is giving McArthur the full experience in Kauffman Stadium.

Cole Ragans - "Hillbilly Deluxe" by Brooks & Dunn

John Schreiber - "Dead & Bloated" by Stone Tempe Pilots

Brady Singer - " Waiting for the Thunder" by Blackberry Smoke

Will Smith - "Stranglehold" by Ted Nugent

Chris Stratton - "Brother (feat. Gavin DeGraw)" by NEEDTOBREATHE

