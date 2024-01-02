Listen to KC Royals 1B Vinnie Pasquantino react to offseason trade rumors
The Royals star had more surprises than expected during his wedding festivities.
By Jacob Milham
It is easy to forget how the MLB season can put life on hold for players, coaches, and anyone involved with the day-to-day of running a baseball organization. Trips, special occasions, and life milestones all have to wait until the 162-game season concludes. KC Royals fans saw plenty of young players make big personal commitments, including shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. announcing his engagement to Maggie Black. His teammate Vinnie Pasquantino similarly waited until the season's end to marry Ryann Harris, but the rumor mill nearly overshadowed their special day.
Pasquantino thought the KC Royals traded him ahead of his special day.
On 610 Sports' Cody & Gold, Pasquantino shared that he "thought I had been traded" during his wedding's welcome party. The misunderstanding stemmed from a column by The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal ($), where he revealed a trade proposed between the Royals and Miami Marlins during last year's Winter Meetings.
In the deal, Kansas City would trade Pasquantino in exchange for Marlins left-hander Jesús Luzardo, a 25-year-old starter in the Miami rotation. However, the trade was not complete and Kansas City chose to address the rotation via free agency by signing Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo.
Pasquantino said that he was unaware of the rumors, but his agent knew about the article but "didn't want to tell [Pasquantino] because [he] was prepping for something different]." Pasquantino had a positive reaction to the news despite its timing, knowing that baseball is a bussiness at the end of the day.
"If our front office is doing what they what they can do to make the team better, then in my opinion, they're not doing their job," Pasquantino said. "So any time you're mentioned in something like that, like some guys get angry or whatever, for me, I just look at it as it's just another business thing."
Pasquantino has reiterated his excitement to be in Kansas City, as he remains under team control for five more seasons. The first baseman came on hot as a rookie, slashing .295/.383/.450 in his first 298 career plate appearances. Pasquantino cooled off slightly in 2023, but a labrum tear in his right shoulder ended his season very early. He projects to be Kansas City's starting first baseman on Opening Day and a key member of the young core.
Listen to Cody & Gold's entire interview with Pasquantino on Audacy, beginning at the 11:32 AM CST mark.