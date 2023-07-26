KC Royals Trade: Will Zack Greinke be on the move?
The 39-year-old Greinke once led postseason charges. Will he do so again in 2023?
By Jacob Milham
Talking about the trade deadline is like making a Christmas list as a child. Anything is possible ahead of the illustrious day, and that day could end in disappointment, happiness, or somewhere between. This open-ended outlook on the trade deadline has possibilities swirling around a KC Royals roster ready to sell, sell, sell. They are unlikely looking to pawn off veteran starter Zack Greinke ahead of the August 1 deadline.
Will Zack Greinke finish 2023 with the KC Royals?
ESPN's Jeff Passan informed his readers about the league chatter with the trade deadline looming. He had an update about relief pitcher Scott Barlow, who should be on his way out of Kansas City. But, Passan clarified Greinke's status very concisely (subscription required) in his piece, that he expects Greinke to stay with the last-place Royals.
Trading away Greinke seemed somewhat possible ahead of the 2023 season. After all, he posted a respectable 3.68 ERA, 4.03 FIP, and made 26 starts for the Royals in 2022. He was no longer an elite starter, but a contending rotation is only as good as its weakest link. 2022 Greinke would have been a decent starter, but the Royals held on to the veteran. Now, any of that trade value is certainly gone and that is okay. He has not been his best self by any stretch this season, but he should not be jettisoned ahead of the trade deadline.
Greinke is playing in Kansas City on a one-year deal worth $8.5 million in what could be his last season. It is somewhat a storybook ending, for Greinke to win the Royals' last Cy Young Award, to leave, then to come back as a wily clubhouse leader. The Royals should not mess with that story and rather let Greinke continue to make his own path. He could, as he has a no-trade clause with the Royals this past offseason, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman. Even if the Royals wanted to trade him or if a team wanted Greinke, he would have the final say.