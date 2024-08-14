KC Royals trade deadline castoff already giving front office second thoughts
By Jacob Milham
The 2024 trade deadline was plenty kind to the KC Royals, the first time Kansas City were buyers in nearly a decade. The AL Central division crown is still within reach if the chips fall the Royals' way. Their splashiest move cost them a hefty prospect price tag, and reliever Will Klein is already making the best of his new home.
Former KC Royals prospect Will Klein has a fresh opportunity with Athletics
The former Futures Game pitcher was one of three players Kansas City sent to the Oakland Athletics for reliever Lucas Erceg. Pitcher Mason Barnett and outfielder Jared Dickey reported to different minor-league teams, but Klein joined Oakland's bullpen immediately. The Eastern Illinois product hasn't supplanted Erceg in the bullpen, but his performance so far is promising.
Klein has only pitched in two games through Aug. 13, tossing 1 1/3 innings of shutout ball. He has one strikeout and one walk, but he hasn't allowed a hit. It is entirely too soon to call Klein a future bullpen anchor, but his incredibly efficient 16 pitches for four outs must have all three Athletics fans excited about his potential.
“The Royals have brought him up [to the big leagues] this season, but he never really got a full opportunity to go through that development process,” Oakland manager Mark Kotsay said to MLB.com's Martín Gallegos. “They’re obviously winning a lot of games and had guys in the back end of their bullpen that they believed in and were confident in. This is a chance for Klein to come in here and continue his progression.”
Klein's new home gives him a true sink-or-swim opportunity. He has only appeared in low-leverage situations, but it is a great proving ground for the flame-throwing righty.
“Sometimes, I haven’t thrown a lot of strikes in the past,” Klein said. “It’s a new day and a new step in my career, so I’m going to go out there just attacking. It’s pretty much all your mentality. If you’re afraid and you get tentative with your pitch, you miss bigger and [you're] not as confident in the zone. Here, it’s just, ‘Go get him.’ Throw it right through their bats and get ahead.”