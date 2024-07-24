KC Royals top pitching prospect is on the move
By Jacob Milham
KC Royals prospect Ben Kudrna was a key ambassador for Kansas City during July's All-Star festivities, shining in the Futures Game. Now, he's leaving his High-A Quad Cities River Bandits gear behind for a Double-A Northwest Arkansas Naturals kit. The Royals announced his and infielder Jack Pineda's promotions to Double-A on Tuesday through social media.
The 43rd overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, Kudrna has steadily climbed up the minor league ranks, and his performance in High-A this year oozes that he deserved a promotion. He has a 4-5 record and 3.49 ERA while striking out a team-leading 71 batters and posting a career-best 4.01 FIP this season. He must be learning something from the big-league rotation because his five quality starts in 15 starts are tied for the most in Quad Cities.
Kudrna sports a promising three-pitch mix, with a four-seam fastball serving as his workhorse pitch. His slider and changeup show promise, especially with that former pitch showing a more late-breaking bite so far this season. His secondary pitches pair excellently with a well-commanded fastball, an Kudrna's ceiling remains as a mid-rotation starter in The Show.
KC Royals Ben Kudrna follows up his Futures Game with promotion
The right-handed starting pitcher faced two batters in the 2024 Futures Game. He issued a four-pitch walk to the Arizona Diamondbacks' third-best prospect, Druw Jones, before inducing an inning-ending flyout from the Chicago Cubs' second-best prospect, Matt Shaw.
Kudrna stands out as one of Kansas City's most promising pitchers and second-best prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. The Blue Valley Southwest High School alum has piled up the accolades this season, including being named the Midwest League Pitcher of the Week twice this season and the organization's High-A Pitcher of the Month in April.
This also marks Kudrna's first promotion this season and first promotion since July 12, 2023, when he moved from the Low-A Columbia Fireflies to Quad Cities.
Congratulations to Kudrna and Pineda on their next step!