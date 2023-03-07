KC Royals: Top 5 highlights from this weekend's action
The KC Royals just keep rolling through their Cactus League competition, standing alone at the top of the standings. The Royals players will not earn any banners or rings out of a good spring training but rather enter Opening Day with confidence and momentum. Kansas City has a 10-2 record after a 10-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on March 6.
Many of the everyday Royals players, such as first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino and starting pitcher Brady Singer, have joined their World Baseball Classic teammates in their respective camps, ending their spring training with the Royals. Their vacancies allow more playing opportunities for players further down the depth chart and give fans chances to learn more about the next wave of Royals major leaguers.
The KC Royals recorded more highlight-reel plays in the latest weekend of Cactus League action.
The Royals only had one televised game this weekend, but it was a primetime event against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Mar. 4. The Royals did lose 7-6, but some individual moments and performances emerged from the loss.
HM: Reyes' smiling introduction
After his towering home run last weekend, outfielder Franmil Reyes has continued his solid spring performance for the Royals. In 15 at bats, he has five hits and five RBIs with a 1.012 OPS. Reyes' path to Kansas City relies on his offensive production, as he can be a liability in the outfield. His six strikeouts lead all outfielders and cause some concern for his major-league outlook. But, all that aside, Reyes made a good impression on millions with his soundbite below.
5: Massey's golden defense
Friday is still the weekend, right? Nonetheless, second baseman Michael Massey showed everyone his defensive prowess against the Oakland Athletics on Mar. 3. Massey did win a Gold Glove Award in 2021 for his defense at second, and that transitioned during his MLB debut in 2022 and his first spring training with the Royals.
4: Bobby Baseball is back
Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. rightfully drew a lot of criticism for his poor defense in his debut season. At times, he could make highlight plays seem routine and look like one of the league's most exciting infielders. Then, he would fail to make the simple plays at shortstop, harming his trajectory and team simultaneously. 2022 will be a pivotal season for the franchise superstar, and seeing him make diving catches is a great sight.
3. Massey, two times
Massey already got it done in the field, but don't dare call him a defensive specialist. Just look at how easy this home run looks.
2. Samad's surprise slam
Infielder Samad Taylor has gone under the radar this spring despite being one of the Royals' best batters in Arizona. He has six hits and six RBIs in 15 at-bats, accruing a 1.175 OPS in Cactus League action. This home run against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, March 5, showed how Taylor's power is still developing, and fans should watch him closely in the minors.
1. Cross' Cactus debut
Royals fans got to see more young players late in the game against the Dodgers, and outfielder Gavin Cross made his spring training debut a memorable one. The 9th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft is rising quickly through the Royals farm system and could be making his MLB debut next season. For now, this fun triple gives fans hope that a high draft selection will pan out.