KC Royals tiebreaking scenarios: Which teams does Kansas City hold the advantage over?

Let’s break down each team in the AL postseason picture and see which teams Kansas City holds this unique edge over , and which ones they don’t.

The simplest way to break a tie is by reviewing the season series between the teams. If Team A and Team B finish tied for first place in the division and Team A wins the series 11-7, Team A is declared the division winner. The same rule applies if the Royals are in a Wild Card race.

A scenario where the Royals need a tiebreaker may seem improbable, but it’s better to have them than not. Tiebreakers can determine the final Wild Card spot, postseason seeding, and even the division winner. While there are five factors used to settle a tiebreaker, the first usually resolves it.

That change came with a procedural cost. The thrilling "Game 163" tiebreaker is now a thing of the past, replaced by the expanded playoff field. Instead, several tie-breaking criteria are now used to determine the final MLB playoff teams.

Things have changed since the KC Royals last made a postseason appearance, with one of the biggest being the expansion of the playoff field from 10 teams to 12. Now, the top three division winners and three Wild Card teams from both the AL and NL make the cut. Whether you’re a fan of the change or not, the Royals are certainly benefiting from it this year.

KC Royals record against: New York Yankees (2-5)

As of Sept. 19, the New York Yankees hold the top seed in the AL and are virtually guaranteed a first-round bye. It would take an improbable collapse for their regular-season record to affect their seeding.

KC Royals record against: Cleveland Indians (8-5)

The Cleveland Guardians secured their postseason spot on Thursday with a win against the Minnesota Twins. They have a massive lead over the Royals and Twins for the AL Central crown, also residing in the AL's second seed. FanGraphs gives Kansas City a 0.1% of winning the division, so this tiebreaker is a moot point.

KC Royals record against: Houston Astros (3-4)

Kansas City led the series 3-0 before that disastrous four-game set in Houston in August. That series helped solidify the Astros' dominance in the AL West.

KC Royals record against: Baltimore Orioles (2-4)

This is an intriguing tiebreaker, as it could ultimately determine where the Royals play in October. The Baltimore Orioles have been sliding in September, but they still hold the top Wild Card spot. After their Thursday win, Baltimore leads the Royals by three games in the Wild Card standings.

KC Royals record against: Minnesota Twins (6-7)

The Royals recent series against the Minnesota Twins helped keep them in a Wild Card spot, but it wasn't enough to win the overall season series. Minnesota has the Tigers to worry about before overtaking the Royals, but if they somehow do, the Twins can rest easy with this tiebreaker.

KC Royals record against: Detroit Tigers (7-6)

The Detroit Tigers came to Kauffman Stadium and swept the Royals, propelling themselves into the postseason race. However, the Royals were competitive overall, securing seven wins in their first 10 meetings with Detroit.

KC Royals record against: Seattle Mariners (3-3)

The Seattle Mariners are far removed from the Wild Card standings but are not mathematically eliminated yet. If they somehow make a comeback, they hold the only relevant season series tie with the Royals. In this case, the tiebreaker would shift to which team has the better divisional record.

The Mariners have looked solid in the AL West with a 25-18 record. Unfortunately for them, Kansas City dominated the AL Central, posting a 33-19 record—the best intradivisional mark of any MLB team this year.

KC Royals record against: Boston Red Sox (2-4)

A month ago, the Boston Red Sox were Kansas City’s main competition for a Wild Card spot. However, a 23-33 record after the All-Star break has pushed their postseason chances to the brink. While Boston holds the season series advantage over the Royals, Kansas City will have bigger problems to worry about if the Red Sox somehow re-enter the playoff race.

