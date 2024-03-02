KC Royals superstar Bobby Witt Jr. earns sparkling preseason accolade
By Jacob Milham
If you aren't on the Bobby Witt Jr. hype train yet, it is about to leave the station. The KC Royals shortstop earned a spot in MLB The Show's Diamond Club, on the heels of his breakout 2023 season. The Diamond Club recognizes the top 40 players in the game developed by San Diego Studio. The Royals announced the accolade on social media Saturday morning.
The trophy and high in-game rating also come with a one-of-one Topps card commemorating the video game milestone. Witt ended the 2023 season as one of the game's most exciting shortstops, so his inclusion here is a no brainer for Royals fans. If MLB The Show fans didn't know who Witt was, they certainly will now once they fire up the 2024 release.
Bobby Witt deserves to be face of KC Royals in MLB The Show.
Witt had a stellar 2023 campaign in all three facets of the game. He became the first Royals player to record 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases in a season. On top of that, he became the fifth MLB player ever to record 30 homers and 49 stolen bases in a season. All that, plus his electrifying defense, saw him garner AL MVP votes as he finished seventh in voting.
Trophies and accolades aren't Witt's only reward this offseason. The Royals gave the Texas native an 11-year contract extension worth $288.8 million. The contract has a $377 million max value across 14 years if all the options are picked up. The massive move dwarfs any other Royals extensions or free agent contracts in franchise history, and the 23-year-old phenom is set for a long tenure in Kansas City.
Witt is not resting on his 2023 laurels as spring training is underway in Arizona. After a busy offseason, Kansas City is poised for massive improvements and possible contention in the AL Central.
“It’s been a great camp so far,” Witt said. “There’s a lot of confidence going around here. Having new faces, knowing we want to go out and win – there’s nothing else other than we want to win. Last year is definitely in the past. Now, we’re focused on 2024, and you can just tell with the new guys we’ve brought to the table, there’s some competition going on out there.”
MLB The Show 24 is set to release Mar. 19, 2024 on PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch platforms. Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
graces the front cover of this year's game following his third consecutive All-Star campaign. The game is available for pre-order at theshow,com, or major video game retailers.