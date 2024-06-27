KC Royals Rumors: MLB insider links team to Tampa Bay reliever
The KC Royals need relief help. As of this writing, their relievers ranked 22nd in in the majors in ERA, 24th in FIP, and 24th in fWAR. For a team eyeing a playoff push, Kansas City is in desperate need of reinforcements for the relief corps.
The Royals rode one of the best bullpens in baseball history to a World Series victory in 2015, and to contend in the postseason this year, they'll need to replicate that success. Change will have to come near the back of the bullpen. The team has largely relied on James McArthur as their closer, but his 4.55 ERA isn't inspirational. He's been better of late, but his body of work leaves much to be desired.
Kansas City's big free agent reliever acquisition this offseason, Will Smith, hasn't panned out the way the team hoped — he has a 4.74 ERA in 24.2 innings pitched. Chris Stratton, another offseason free agent addition, has been only marginally better than Smith and McArthur.
The KC Royals could look to an old friend for bullpen help
FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray recently suggested that Tampa Bay Ray's Jason Adam could be a good add for the Royals, and that's logical for more than one reason.
In 2010, the Royals selected Adam with the 149th overall amateur draft pick. He's a local player from Blue Valley Northwest High School. Adam played in 31 games for the Royals in 2018, but they traded him to the Toronto Blue Jays in March of 2019.
Adam has bounced around the last few seasons, but seems to have found a home in Tampa Bay for the last three years. He's thrown 150.2 innings during his time with the Rays, and has a 2.12 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, .167 OBA, and three saves in 35 games this season. He's struck out 32 batters in 34 innings and has a career K/9 of 10.60.
In seven seasons and 236 games spread between the Royals, Jays, Cubs, and Rays, Adam is 16-10 with a 3.07 ERA and 23 saves.
Most of Adam's appearances this year have come in high-leverage situations. He'd be an excellent under-the-radar candidate for the Royals to bolster the back end of their bullpen.