KC Royals quietly release veteran starter after mysterious absence
By Jacob Milham
This story has been updated to include further context from Anne Rogers.
While the KC Royals prepared for Saturday's game against the Chicago White Sox, the team had some action on the MLB transaction wire. Dozens of moves happen daily around the league, but the Royals' lone two transactions featured pitcher Jordan Lyles' reinstatement and subsequent release. The Side Retired Podcast first pointed out the move on social media.
The 14-year veteran has quietly been absent from action since April 12, his last appearance on the mound. Kansas City placed Lyles on the restricted list on April 20, and then on the temporarily inactive list the following day. MLB.com's Anne Rogers clarified that Lyles was absent due to a personal matter, and the team had no timetable for his return.
The Royals declined to comment on Lyle's release. The pitcher's representation could not be reached for comment.
Update: Rogers tweeted the following Saturday evening.
Jordan Lyles' time with KC Royals ends in muted fashion.
Lyles had made five appearances for the Royals in 2024, pitching as a low-leverage arm out of the bullpen. It was a stark pivot from Lyles' role in 2023, where he started 31 games and pitched three complete games for the Royals. His 6-17 record and 6.28 ERA were hardly ideal, but he did lead the Kansas City rotation with 177.2 innings pitched. Last season also marked the third-consecutive season Lyles pitched at least 175 innings.
The Royals heavily invested in the rotation last winter, signing Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha to multi-year deals. Those two acquisitions and Alec Marsh's strong spring training pushed Lyles out of the rotation and into the bullpen. He totaled five innings pitched in that role, allowing no runs and striking out three batters.
Kansas City signed Lyles in free agency on Dec. 28, 2022, to a two-year, $17 million deal, marking his eighth team in his MLB career. The righty bounced around the league before coming to Kansas City, playing for the Houston Astros, Colorado Rockies, San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers, Pittsburgh Pirates, Texas Rangers, and Baltimore Orioles from 2011–2022.