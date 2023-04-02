KC Royals Prospects: Does Omaha have a catching problem?
While Minnesota silenced the KC Royals 2-0 for the second straight time Saturday afternoon at Kauffman Stadium, their Omaha Triple-A affiliate busied itself thrashing Indianapolis 12-1. Somewhat surprisingly, the Storm Chasers accomplished the feat despite hitting only two home runs.
The first came in the fourth when catcher Logan Porter tagged Indy pitcher Caleb Smith for a solo homer, but that was merely a prelude to the grand slam with which designated hitter Jakson Reetz, also a catcher, punished Smith an inning later. Reetz finished the day 3-for-5 with five RBIs while Porter went 1-for-5.
That Porter and Reetz both homered was, of course, just fine with Omaha. But it also hints at a problem of sorts the Storm Chasers, and their parent Royals, must sooner or later resolve.
Having three catchers at Triple-A Omaha poses some issues for the KC Royals
The Chasers' talent-rich roster boasts three catchers with major league potential. That may be a nice problem to have at Triple-A for some organizations, but it could complicate decision making for Kansas City, which has Salvador Perez and MJ Melendez at the top of its crowded system catching depth chart. Even with Bobby Witt Jr. starting his second big league season, Perez, just named team captain, is still the face of the franchise and Melendez plays regularly in the outfield when he isn't catching, Neither is going anywhere anytime soon.
The Royals don't have to act now, but something may have to give yet this season—at some point, Omaha carrying three good backstops capable of playing every day likely becomes a problem.
Let's see why.